Dacia Jogger: prices announced

ARRIVES IN MARCH – The Romanian house spreads the price list of the new one Dacia Jogger, the multi-space that will be available in Italy with prices starting at 14,650 euros. Deliveries will begin in March 2022. Four trim levels: Essential, Comfort, Limited Edition Extreme and Extreme Up. The Jogger is also available with 7 seats, the price of which, with the same set-up, is 750 euros compared to the 5-seater.

PETROL OR BI-FUEL – The Dacia Jogger is powered by the engine 3 cylinder 1.0 TCe petrol engine with 110 hp mated to a six-speed manual transmission. Alternatively, you can have the same engine in the 100 HP ECO-G petrol-LPG bi-fuel version. With the same set-up, the bi-fuel version costs 300 euros less than the petrol version.

THE EQUIPMENT – The preparation of theEssential comes standard with fog lights, height-adjustable steering wheel, 1 / 3-2 / 3 folding rear bench, on-board computer with 3.5 “TFT screen, bluetooth connectivity, 16” steel rims and the roof bars.

The set-up Comfort (which starts at 16,450 euros) adds the manual climate control, the multimedia system visible on an 8 “screen, the modular bars on the roof (which can be placed vertically or horizontally), cruise control, rear parking sensors, window lifters electric rear wheels, 16 ”rims.

The set-up Extreme (17,300 euros) adds automatic “climate”, keyless access, rear parking camera, front and rear protections, “shark fin” antenna, black exterior mirrors and 16 alloy wheels “Blacks.

The set-up Extreme Up (17,859 euros) adds the multimedia system visible on an 8 ”screen with the navigator and the Drive Plus pack, which includes the electric handbrake, the front parking sensors and the lane departure warning.