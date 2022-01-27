Dacia Jogger: test, price and technical data sheet of the family from 14,650 euros

Alternative style, intelligent equipment and lots of space on board in just 4.55 meters. The new seven-seater from Dacia impresses with its essentiality and record quality / price ratio. Engines also bifuel Gpl and price list of 14,650 euros for the five-seater

Luca Frigerio

The history of Dacia began over half a century ago, more precisely in 1966, and has always been based on access to modern cars for the greatest number of people, a philosophy reinforced by the purchase of Renault in 1999. In the early 2000s, the Romanian brand landed in Italy with the Logan, followed in 2008 by the compact Sandero. The strong interest on the part of the public in these practical models but, above all, accessible in terms of purchase price, has led to the birth of the Duster, one of the cheapest SUVs ever produced and able to offer great versatility, space on board and interesting off-road skills. The support of the French group gave a strong boost in qualitative and technical terms and, today, Dacia is no longer simply an economic brand. Dacia is also essentiality, understood as cost optimization to make the end customer pay only what he needs. The confirmation of this winning strategy comes from the market, in fact the Romanian house in 2021 returned to the top five for sales to individuals on our peninsula. This is thanks to the three main pillars of the range, Duster, Sandero and Spring (the brand’s first electric), which from this year will be joined by a new innovative model, the Jogger. Based on the Cmf-B platform of the Renault group, this novelty is not an SUV, but not even a minivan or station wagon. It is a seven-seater (five in the basic version) reinvented to reinforce the new Dacia identity and to satisfy those customers looking for a family member with the commitment of a B segment. The price list starts at € 14,650.

DACIA JOGGER 2022: HOW IT’S MADE – The new seven-seater has reshuffled the cards in the family category. First of all for the design, which blends styles and shapes to create a model that is as captivating as it is intelligent. In fact, even if it does not appear from the photos, the Jogger is contained in 4.55 meters long and, for this reason, it manages to be spacious in a small space. The trim is then raised and the wheel arches outlined in black refer to the off-road world and make you dream of long journeys without borders. At the front, the headlights with a LED light signature recall those of the Sandero, but the pronounced bonnet makes the overall appearance even more solid. The height extends up to one meter and 67 cm and a 40 mm overhang has been added between the windows in the first and second row to provide even more volume above the occupants’ heads. At the rear, however, the lines are more squared, but the overall design is harmonious and differs from that of traditional multispaces, closer to the world of vans. Furthermore, confirming the Dacia philosophy, curious equipment has been studied to contain costs and not give up anything: above the roof, the side bars can be partially disassembled and rotated 90 degrees, so as to be able to mount additional accessories, such as ski racks. , and save on the purchase of an intermediate component as is required on many other cars on the market.

DACIA JOGGER 2022: WELCOMING INTERIORS – Inside the doors the environment is simple and, although most of the plastics are hard, there is no lack of soft elements in the upper part of the dashboard to make the cockpit more familiar. Each command is in its place and, without ever having seen it, the feeling is that of knowing where everything is. In fact, even the buttons on the steering wheel and the analogue climate control adjustments are intuitive and easy to operate. Scattered around the cockpit there are several storage compartments for a total of 23 liters, but the most interesting aspect of this novelty is the management of the interior space. In fact, the Jogger has been designed to accommodate up to seven adult passengers who, if maximum one meter and eighty high, can all sit without obstruction for knees and head. Furthermore, the seats are lowered in the front and higher and higher in the rear to improve visibility and make long transfers more relaxing. As for the load capacity, the five-seater version has a trunk of 708 liters and, by knocking down the three central seats, you gain a volume of 1,819 liters with an area of ​​2 meters deep to stow the impossible. Furthermore, unlike a traditional seven-seater, on the Jogger the third row seats do not hide on the bottom but can be folded or even removed, so as to make the most of the load capacity.

DACIA JOGGER 2022: LPG and petrol engines – The engine range of this new seven-seater family car consists of two alternatives, both based on the block three-cylinder 1.0-liter turbo petrol of the Renault group. Unlike what one might think, the access version is the TCe 100 Gpl, therefore with dual fuel, while the performing one is petrol only and reaches 110 HP of maximum power. Two compact powertrains, but gritty enough to move this C segment without difficulty: the thrust at the low end is sparkling and, even if you have to insist on the accelerator a bit to get ahead, the engine extends decisively. The bifuel surprises and conquers in many ways: first of all because autonomy reaches 1,000 km declared thanks to the presence of the additional 40-liter tank dedicated to LPG; but also because it has performances very close to those of the TCe 110 version. The result, therefore, is a very satisfactory and economically convenient access motorization, as it costs 300 euros less on each version in the price list. As for the gearbox, however, Dacia offers exclusively a six-speed manual, fluid and soft in the grafts. The only note to note is that, also due to the small volume, the engine makes a little more effort in the longer ratio at low speeds or uphill, thus forcing you to downshift one or two gears. The debut of a diesel version is not planned, given the increasingly low demand from customers, while electrification is on the way in 2023: the Jogger will be the brand’s first hybrid Dacia and will exploit the technology e-tech full hybrid of the latest generation of Clio, therefore with the possibility of traveling even with zero emissions and with fuel consumption reduced to a minimum in urban contexts.

DACIA JOGGER 2022: TECHNOLOGY AND ADAS – The technicians of the Romanian brand have worked hard to offer a complete and accessible vehicle, but have not neglected the issue of safety. The available driving assistants were therefore chosen and developed taking into consideration the concept of essentiality that characterizes the new Dacia models: the cruise control (non-adaptive) can be activated and adjusted with the controls on the steering wheel and, to make travel less stressful, there is also automatic emergency braking. There is also the hill start assistant and, in addition to monitoring the blind spot, parking sensors and the rear camera can also be mounted, which is very useful in maneuvering to support a limited turning radius. As for on-board technology, however, the offer is based on three steps: the Media Control, the access solution, consists of a single screen in the center of the dashboard and a support for the phone which, with the dedicated App, acts as an infotainment display; the Media Display adds an 8 ”screen (the maximum you can have) and the ability to connect your smartphone with Apple CarPlay or Android Auto via cable; finally, the Media Nav confirms the larger multimedia system and, in addition to the Wifi phone connection, it also offers two Usb sockets and six speakers.

DACIA JOGGER 2022: HOW IT GOES – At the wheel of this seven-seater you feel at home: the driving position, equipped with wide adjustments for both the seat and the steering wheel, is not too raised so as to be more incorporated into the passenger compartment. Furthermore, the seats are comfortable and not very enveloping to be able to easily change posture from time to time. The suspension characterized by a softer calibration absorbs the roughness of the asphalt without difficulty, even if on the fastest corners the set-up tends to embark a little. An unavoidable effect on this kind of cars which, in any case, favor long journeys with maximum comfort over sporty dynamics. The Jogger is the ideal way to enjoy the view, thanks to large rear windows, and experience the pleasure of a long journey in the company of many kilometers without stopping, of singing at the top of your voice in chorus with the whole family and unscheduled stops in the picnic areas.

DACIA JOGGER 2022: EQUIPMENT AND PRICES – The new Dacia Jogger is ready to debut on the Italian market. In March, four set-ups will arrive in the official dealerships for both engines currently on the price list. L’Essential starts at 14,650 and is offered exclusively on the five-seater version. The second alternative is the Comfort, from 16,450 euros and standard there is the Media Display and Cruise Control; there Extreme, on the other hand, it is the version most requested by the public for now and in the 17,300 euros it includes the automatic climate, the rear camera and the keyless entry. The seven-seater versions all have an additional cost of 750 euros while the top of the range, the Extreme Up, is a full option with a customer benefit of 350 euros. This set-up also benefits from the Up & Go offer which guarantees delivery times between 30 and 40 days, a real record if we consider the long waiting times for a good part of the models on the market today.

DACIA JOGGER 2022: ADVANTAGES AND DEFECTS – Like it: the interiors are well organized and equipped with intelligent solutions; excellent front and side visibility, the large glass surfaces allow you to see the road clearly and enjoy the view; complete and easy to set up driving assistants.

Do not like: the engine uphill, in high ratios, is a bit weak and you have to insist on the accelerator by raising fuel consumption; above six feet, whoever is behind could be a bit tight; pity the new Dacia logo is not already present.

Data sheet DACIA JOGGER petrol (bifuel Gpl) – Motor: three-cylinder in-line turbo; 999 cc; petrol (or bifuel petrol LPG); maximum power 110 hp at 5,000 rpm (100 hp at 4,600 rpm); maximum torque 200 Nm at 2,900 rpm (170 Nm at 2,000 rpm).

Traction: front.

Transmission: six-speed manual.

Dimensions: length 4,547 mm; width 1,784 mm; height 1,674 mm; wheelbase 2.897 mm; boot capacity 708 liters (160 liters for the 7-seater version).

Performance: maximum speed 183 km / h (175 km / h); acceleration 0-100 km / h in 10.5 seconds (12.3 seconds).

Consumption: 5.6 liters / 100 km (7.7 liters / 100 km), combined cycle Wltp.

CO2 emissions: 127 g / km (118 g / km), combined cycle Wltp.

Price: from 14,650 euros.