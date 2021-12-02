Dacia Jogger, the new family car up to 7 seats arrives in Italy. Prices from 14,650 euros

New Dacia Jogger, presented at the beginning of September, has arrived in Italy. This model, with which the car manufacturer tries to reinvent the concept of the family car , can now also be ordered in our country. The arrival in the dealerships, on the other hand, is scheduled for March 2022. At the same time as the announcement, the manufacturer has also communicated prices for our market.

The new model is proposed by Dacia in the preparations Essential, Comfort and Limited Edition Extreme. In addition, a Limited Edition Extreme UP version is also available which offers an even richer standard equipment. More specifically, the Essential version offers as standard, among other things, ESC, ABS, AEBS, Hill Start Assist, Emergency Braking (AFU), Fog lights, Height-adjustable steering wheel, Media Control and 16 steel wheels. inches.

The Comfort model also offers manual Clima, Cruise Control, Rear parking sensors, Media Display and 16-inch Flex Wheel rims. Going up the level, the Limited Edition Extreme version adds Automatic climate control, Key Less Entry key, Rear parking camera, Black exterior mirrors and 16-inch Black alloy wheels. Finally, the more exclusive Limited Edition Extreme UP version adds the Pack Techno and Pack Drive Plus packages.

Dacia Jogger can be had in 5 or 7 seater versions (Essential only with 5 seats) and is available with two engines: TCe 110 petrol and ECO-G 100 petrol / LPG bi-fuel engine. The first is a 3-cylinder 1.0 turbo with direct injection that delivers 110 PS (81 kW) with 200 Nm of torque. The second is the well-known 3-cylinder 1.0 turbo with 100 HP (74 kW) and 170 Nm of torque and allows the car to offer up to 1,000 km of autonomy thanks to the presence of 2 tanks: one of 40 L for LPG and one 50 L for petrol.

Price chapter, the new Dacia Jogger starts in Italy from 14,650 euros for the Essential 5-seater version with petrol engine.