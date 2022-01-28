Dacia Jogger, the new low-cost family car for everyone

Dacia Jogger is the new model of the Romanian company, known for the great accessibility of its low-cost vehicles, with a pleasant and high-performance look. The latest creation takes the length of station wagons, the basic characteristics of SUVs and the habitability of multi-space vehicles, to merge them into a 5 and 7-seater car for everyone.

The car offers record-breaking interior space and modularity, at a price that appeals to many. It drives smoothly on all roads, Jogger is ideal for families in everyday life, but also for those who want to disconnect from the routine and enjoy the great outdoors.

The new Jogger also enters the Dacia range

Dacia is based on two major pillars: low cost prices and accessibility, and with this vision it offers the market the successful Spring electric city car, the compact Sandero, the Duster SUV and today also the family up to 7 seats Jogger. A true Dacia, essential and efficient, perfect for families and versatile.

The size and design of the exterior

The car has the same length as the station wagons, the habitability of the multi-space vehicles and the characteristics of the SUVs. Faithful to its values, Dacia proposes the most accessible family car in the C segment, maintaining the best quality / price ratio in the category, making mobility accessible even to large families.

It’s a lot versatile to be compared by the House itself a “Swiss army knife”, it has robust shapes for travel and outdoor activities with the family. Orders have been open since December 2, 2021, but the family will arrive in dealerships starting from March 2022. The Dacia Jogger was built on the CMF-B platform, the same used for the New Sandero, Clio and Captur.

Jogger features a vertical front with a wide grille, well-marked fenders and a sculpted horizontal hood. The flush wheels and the spoiler on the tailgate give it dynamism. The design emphasizes the shoulders of the rear fenders giving the feel of a vehicle well stable and robust.

The specific dimensions of the new model in the price list are: length 4,547 mm, width with closed mirrors 1,784 mm, height 1,632 mm, maximum boot volume 1,819 liters VDA; Dacia Jogger boasts the best habitability on the market. The seats in the second row offer the same seat height as the front seats, thanks to the folding mechanism of the second row seats, it is possible to access the third row very easily.

The standard equipment

The new Dacia Jogger features, as standard, essential connectivity systems with smartphone holder and 3.5 ”TFT digital display. The offer is completed by other useful equipment, such as the controls on the steering wheel of the governor and speed limiter, the automatic switching on of the headlights; as an option, however, customers can choose heated front seats, automatic climate control with digital display, keyless entry key with remote trunk opening, electric parking brake or blind angle sensor.

The engines of Dacia Jogger

In the new Jogger range there are different types of engines, to satisfy everyone’s needs and preferences. Starting from 1.0 petrol engine TCe 110 with six-speed manual transmission with 110 horsepower 3-cylinder direct injection, then continues with the bifuel petrol / LPG ECO-G 100 with combined consumption in WLTP cycle of 7.6 l / 100 km, to finish with the new hybrid engine, expected between 2022 and 2023, based on a 1.6-liter petrol engine paired with two electric motors with a clutch-free multimode transmission. Dacia Jogger boasts the best quality / price ratio, with a price list that gives 14,650 euros.