Dacia Jogger, the new low-cost seven-seater arrives in Italy

Familiar and versatile, Dacia con Jogger offers the habitability of a multi-space, the cargo volume of a station wagon and the characteristics of an SUV. The brand new car is designed for families who want a versatile vehicle, lovers of the outdoors, who want to drive a modern, dynamic and practical vehicle.

Dacia Jogger is also ideal for easily transporting sports equipment and leisure equipment. The new seven-seater family car comes with 3 equipment levels: Essential, Comfort and a Limited Edition Extreme. It is available in Ice White matt or Iron Blue metallic color, the new Launch color Brun Terracotta, Comet Gray, Moonstone Gray, Nacré Black.

The special and limited edition it was created specifically for greater appeal; the Extreme UP in fact boasts a content produced at the highest levels and a benefit for the customer of 350 euros. The offer also includes Pack Techno and Pack Drive Plus. It is available in all body colors, except Iron Blue.

As regards the engines, Dacia Jogger introduces the 110 horsepower TCe petrol engine, with a six-speed manual transmission, designed to offer customers a pleasant drive in all circumstances, with a torque of 200 Nm and optimized weight. That’s not all, Jogger confirms the pillar engine of the Dacia brand, the bi-fuel petrol / LPG with a range of up to 1,000 kilometers. With the ECO-G 100 HP engine, the service intervals, the maintenance costs and the luggage compartment capacity are the same as those of the petrol version. Furthermore, the cost of LPG is about 40% lower.

As we anticipated, Dacia with Jogger offers a versatile and modular vehicle: with 5 or 7 seats and up to 52 possible configurations in the 7-seater version, above all thanks to the third row seats that can also be removed individually. Jogger, like all cars of the Dacia brand, boasts a unbeatable price. The car has been on the market since yesterday, December 2, 2021, and its arrival in dealerships is scheduled for March 2022. It is the most accessible family vehicle in the C segment, able to guarantee the customer the best quality / price ratio. of the category. Dacia Jogger will be available with a starting list price from 14,650 euros.