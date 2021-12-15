Dacia offers customers the new UP & GO offer



Dacia Duster: the new version evolves

Last September, Dacia launched the UP & GO offer in France, Germany, Italy and Spain, which allows customers to obtain faster delivery times and a full optional vehicle, again at the usual ultra-affordable price offered by the brand.

An offer that today represents more than 25% of orders from Duster customers in the four countries. For this reason, the company intends to extend it to other models, such as Sandero and Jogger, the new seven-seater recently launched in Italy, ready to go also in the Bel Paese, a car with which the company has reinvented the familiar.

Dacia has created UP & GO to respond in a timely and simple way to real needs of its customers: a new full optional vehicle (“UP”), delivered more quickly (“GO”). For the new Duster, the offer is available in the 4 × 2 bifuel petrol / LPG ECO-G 100 and 4 × 2 Diesel dCi 115 versions and today adds two further standard equipment to the Prestige trim level, already complete: the Multiview Camera (4 cameras to facilitate maneuvers) and the Keyless Entry. The diesel engine is also equipped with a spare wheel, offering the customer an overall advantage that, in Italy, can also be achieved 350 euros.

It must be said that this is an offer that undoubtedly wins, given that to date already convinced customers are 10,000 in all in France, Germany, Italy and Spain. The promise of faster delivery times and more equipment pleases the buyer. The UP versions have everything as standard, the customer only has to choose the engine and color of his new car, and everything happens in less than a minute. In this way, Dacia makes exchanges between customer and seller more streamlined and simple, going straight to the essentials and responding to customer needs.

Delivery times are shortened, we speak on average of less than 30 days, for the first 4,000 deliveries, thanks to a complex industrial program and a dedicated distribution process up to the place of delivery.

Xavier Martinet, Director of Marketing, Sales and Operations at Dacia, says: “The UP & GO offer has met with unanimous approval from our customers. Combine the benefits of products and services with appreciated equipment and the guarantee of a faster delivery, which is one of the main expectations of our customers. Simple and ingenious “.

Thanks to the UP & GO offer, Dacia Duster has continued to maintain the podium in the C segment for private sales in Italy, with a market share of 10% and 6,486 registrations from 1 September, the month of the official launch of the new phase of the model (Source Unrae). The UP&GO offer in terms of orders confirms a growing trend, representing 35% of the choice of Duster customers in Italy at the end of November.