Dacia Sandero Stepway 2022, that’s why the SUV that is now depopulating among Italians

Respectable numbers for Dacia, which ranks second in the car market for sales to individuals. Not only that, but in Italy it is the best-selling foreign brand. Dacia Sandero it is undoubtedly one of the best automotive successes of the last 20 years.

Since its first generation in 2007, the versatile Romanian car has conquered a very large audience, conquered by its low price and its characteristics. Until now, the recipe used by Dacia was simple: to benefit from elements extensively tested by the Renault group to offer unbeatable prices. Let’s see better:

The reasons for the success of Dacia Sandero Stepway 2022

Over 65% of the Dacia Sandero sold are from Stepway model, of which more than half with bifuel petrol and LPG ECO-G 100 engines. Sharing the same platform as the Clio allowed Dacia Sandero to expand and largely modernize its style.

The proportions have been revised and the widely used stylistic effects: receding roofline, new light signature and more pronounced wheel arches. Without forgetting some details such as the shortened and retracted antenna, the changed door handles and the hidden trunk opening button.

There Stepway version, the best-selling and now emancipated from its former higher-finish status, adds that touch of crossover so appreciated by customers. Its raised ground clearance, its specific shields, its body guards and, of course, its cleverly designed roof bars mean that it has almost nothing to envy.

The 90 hp 3-cylinder tCe turbo engine is the ideal companion of the Sandero Stepway, especially when combined with the CVT automatic transmission. The latter allows the small block to be quite alert at low revs while always remaining in an optimal range.

Benefiting from the new CMF-B platform, Dacia Sandero has offered a new direction with electric assistance. On the first few meters the difference is palpable. The car steers shorter with less difficulty for the driver’s arms, and is supported by front and rear parking sensors and an optional reversing camera.

Dacia Sandero it has also progressed in terms of driving aids by equipping itself, for example, with automatic emergency braking, blind spot detector, aids for starting uphill or parking aids.

The secret of Dacia Sandero Stepway 2022? Modularity

There modularity by Dacia Sandero remains essential while the load volume increases slightly and the trunk gains a flat double floor).

Something to take care of his already excellent sense of hospitality. The driver can now adjust the seat height and the steering wheel depth to benefit from a better driving position than before. And above all it can take advantage of the undeniable qualitative leap in terms of perceived quality of the interior.

Not so much in the materials, mainly represented by hard plastics, but rather by many details such as the colors, the vents or even the few stitched elements worked in their material.

The design is also much more modern. Special mention for the automatic air conditioning controls with optional integrated screen, the electric handbrake and above all the 8-inch central screen, for the management of infotainment and navigation, finally placed in the field of vision.