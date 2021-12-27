Dacia Sandero Streetway, a completely different style and comfort – The Test by ANSA Motori

It has all the credentials to be a perfect ‘citizen’, but not only that, the Dacia Sandero Streetway which has an ‘extra gear’ with the automatic gearbox.

With the 2021 version of Sandero, Dacia has taken its ‘little one’ to a higher level, in terms of design, which, while always aiming for the essential, stands out for its ‘useful’ details and details, but also in terms of style. and technology, while maintaining the rational DNA that has distinguished the brand since its first models. For our test we got behind the wheel of the Comfort version, with a 90 HP 1.0 Tce engine and CVT gearbox. The constant of the model are the functionality and the attack price that have already made the Sandero 2021 a more than sought-after model (just look around the streets in the city), but this time, in addition to the ‘low cost’ there is more. The new Dacia Sandero embodies the spirit of the past, but declines it to the present and the future, resulting in a car that is profoundly different from the previous version, more muscular and original.

On the part of the new Sandero, and therefore also of Streetway, the CMF-B platform of the Renault Group plays a great role, the same as the Clio, to which the new Sandero seems to be inspired also in terms of style. An important premise to highlight the revolutionary significance of the project. Hence, the completely new design, unprecedented proportions, a more recognizable front and a modern light signature with LED headlights.

The change in size is obvious at first glance: the width has increased compared to the previous generation, but the new Sandero is also lower. The passenger compartment focuses on a general modernization of lines and technology. The dashboard has an unprecedented, higher central console and an 8-inch screen is located in the center. More space for the arms and knees (+40 millimeters) of the pilot and passengers, a particular that positively affects the comfort of travel, and not only within the city limits. The support for the nearby mobile phone is very useful, behind which there is also a USB socket for charging. Central armrest, adjustable seats and height and depth adjustable steering wheel add other details on the comfort front. The climate control system allows you to easily regulate the temperature of the passenger compartment, even if it is not two-zone. Under the hood of the Sandero that ANSA Motori has tested, the 1.0 90 Hp engine, that is the Tce turbobenzina already tested on the Renault cousins ​​and on the older sister Duster. The steps forward in terms of driving comfort are evident, also thanks to the presence, unprecedented on the model, of a CVT automatic transmission that is appreciated in urban areas, does not ‘tear’ and does not detract from the Sandero’s engine. On the consumption front, the Sandero gives its best in the suburban mix, where it also reaches an average of 4.8 liters / 100 km, while on the motorway it goes up to 7 liters every 100 km and in the city something more, even with the start / stop help.

Significant step forward, for the new Sandero, also in terms of technology and multimedia. The Media Nav system, optional for the test version, allows, through the 8-inch touchscreen, to monitor and activate all functions, from those relating to the vehicle, to calls with Bluetooth, to navigation. All at a price of 14,200 euros for the Comfort CVT version subject of our test.

If Dacia Duster represented the real ‘boom’ of the house on the market, the SUV will now have to contend with its younger sister who promises ‘battle’. Indeed, she has already taken the field and is already scoring several ‘goals’.