Dacia Sandero Streetway: January offer

The French-owned brand kicks off an unmissable offer valid for the entire month of January 2022 starring Dacia Sandero Streetway. In particular, the model on offer is the Sandero Streetway Essential 1.0 TCe ECO-G which provides for Simply Dacia financing starting from 4 euros per day, only 120 euros per month. Advance 3.120 euros, 36 installments, Tan 5.25%, Taeg 7.49%, final installment of 7,068 euros, or you are free to return it. Subject to Daciafin approval. The total amount of the credit equal to 9,992.81 euros includes the financing of the vehicle and, in case of participation, of Protected Financing, of Pack Service including three years of theft and fire, one year of Driver Insurance, as well as ordinary maintenance. three years or 60,000 km. By leaving the telephone number in the box below, you have the opportunity to be contacted by a consultant who will give further details on the Dacia promotion active and how to access the offer.
Compared to the Stepway, the crossover variant of the Sandero, the Streetway is shorter by one millimeter and lower by almost 9 centimeters and lacks the plastic elements present on the bumpers and wheel arches. Three engines are also available for the Sandero Streetway: Eco-G petrol-LPG turbo of 100 Hp, the three-cylinder turbo petrol TCe 90 Hp and, finally, the quiet SCe of 65 Hp. New platform, new interior and exterior design together with a completely renewed cockpit and unpublished contents that debuted on the second generation arrived in 2020.
January 20 – 7:03 pm
