Dacia Spring: interior, exterior and finishing qualities

When a car arrives at the Quattroruote Test Center, it is also subjected to an accurate quality control which includes a report with as many as 43 items. Today we see in detail how the examination of the Dacia Spring went.

An electric sold for just over 20 thousand euros (and not at a loss) involves a spasmodic focus on cost reduction. The first step in this direction was made by modifying the 2015 Renault Kwid, a low cost petrol engine destined for India and Brazil, to create the City K-ZE, electric by the Régie produced in Shiyan and reserved for the Chinese market. .

The Spring is derived from this model and the “thermal” origin can be seen from the fact that the engine compartment is sized for a traditional unit: with the electric one it is a bit empty. Furthermore, the battery is not integrated into the floor as on the native electric ones, but takes the place of the petrol tank.