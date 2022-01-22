Dacia Spring, low-cost agility for the electric of the turning point – The Test by ANSA Motori

The spring of electric cars comes with Dacia Spring, perhaps the first zero-emission vehicle to boast a quality / price ratio in line with thermal cars. The first positive results began to arrive a few months after the launch, with the arrival of the definitive versions, Confort and Confort Plus, in addition to the greater availability in the Old Continent.

The protagonist of the ANSA Motori test entered the European top-ten of best-selling cars, gaining even greater acclaim in Italy. 4,274 Spring have been registered in Italy throughout 2021, fifth among the electric cars behind Fiat 500E, Smart ForTwo, Renault Twingo and Tesla Model 3. And the rise is certainly not over. The new Dacia Spring is an electric city car without compromise, in terms of price and successful look, which makes it appear perfect for getting around the city comfortably. Including the central areas, often off-limits to thermal vehicles.

The test sample sported orange trims scattered across the mirror caps, roof bars, side bands and air intake bezels. The orange finishes are rip

also rendered inside a simple but welcoming cockpit. The dashboard is an analog-digital mix with a small 3.5 “central display, while buttons abound on the steering wheel. The standard equipment on all versions includes variable assistance steering, manual climate control, remote central locking, automatic switching on of lights and speed limiter with steering wheel control. Depending on the trim level, the Media Nav multimedia system is also available which includes a 7 “touchscreen, navigator, DAB radio, Smartphone Replication compatible with Apple Carplay and Android Auto, Bluetooth and a USB socket. An endowment, therefore, that goes far beyond the essential without affecting the price list, as required by the tradition of the house.

Dacia Spring measures 3.73m in length, 1.77m in width and 1.51m in height. Compact dimensions to easily disengage in traffic, also thanks to the cue offered by the small engine of 33 kW (44 Hp) and 125 Nm of torque, powered by a 27.4 kWh battery that guarantees a maximum distance of 305 km. The throttle response is perfectly calibrated for city use in Eco mode, which favors the smoothness of driving, to become brilliant when it is disengaged at the expense of autonomy. The lightness of the steering and pedals allows you to drive for a long time without great effort, taking advantage of the handling of a thoroughbred city car. The space inside, however, is almost like a car of a higher category, considering the freedom of movement for the occupants, but also the capacity of the 300-liter boot.

The autonomy measured in real driving during the test drive, carried out in winter, reached 180 km, traveled only minimally in Eco mode. As for recharging times, they are limited to just one hour to restore 80% of the energy, through direct current columns at 30 kW supported by the Spring in the Comfort Plus version. Dacia Spring It is offered in two versions, Comfort and Comfort Plus, with a starting price of 20,100 euros which can even drop below 10,000 if state incentives are renewed.