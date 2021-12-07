Dacia Spring phenomenon: can it revolutionize the electric car?

Logically, the electric car revolution should start with cities where emissions are highest and traffic is most congested. Still, battery-powered city cars are decreasing rather than increasing. Dacia Spring goes against the grain with a strategy that breaks the concept of the electric car as an expensive toy

Could Dacia Spring be that element capable of changing the conception of an elite electric car, a complex and expensive toy that is good to show off but far from the needs of the average motorist? In just sixteen years, since Renault completed its acquisition in 2005, Dacia has succeeded in the far from obvious undertaking of establishing itself as one of the leading manufacturers of the European car market. The Romanian brand today can count on a number of registrations that would be tempting to various competitors, thus becoming one of the phenomena identified as “disruptive”, something new that violently questions the status quo. Dacia has broken more than one rule of the car market, starting with the one that refused any attempt to impose the concept of “low cost” already prevailing in high sectors.

FROM LOW COST TO ESSENTIAL – Today the brand intends to overcome the concept of low-cost cars by openly speaking of “essential”, practical and pragmatic models equipped with what is really needed. A concept far from the pauperism that characterized the ideal of the “no logo” very popular in the 90s and early 2000s, according to which the added value given by the brand had to be eliminated. But also distant from the “low cost” which preaches a sort of acceptance of any sacrifice, even inconvenience, in exchange for a very low price. Make way for “value for money”, in which satisfactory products and services correspond to an accessible and sustainable cost. To sell, and this is the second rule that Dacia has successfully broken, according to a scheme that proposes price lists calibrated on the final sale price, on which to intervene with small adjustments when defining the purchase. Therefore, the deliberately high price lists for reasons of product positioning (the high price equation corresponding to high quality) to be reduced with bombastic discounts and promotions are gone. Moves that are anything but unrealistic that translate into tangible results: in 2019, before the Covid storm, Dacia registered 989,218 cars in the European Union. More than Fiat or Peugeot, just to give a yardstick.

BEING ELECTRIC CITYCAR, A COUNTERCURRENT CHOICE – In 2021, with a market still in trouble, the brand launched the Spring aiming to break another equation: the one that wants the electric car as an object for the rich, a complex and expensive product that is difficult to use. There are several electric models on the market, with varying degrees of sophistication but almost all concentrated on compact, medium and large segments, partly leaving out the range of city cars which should indeed be the starting point for designing an electrification path. coherent. If we look at the data of Italian registrations in 2021, in the top ten of electric cars, seven out of ten models belong to segments A and B, of the 54,376 number plates registered between January and October 2021, about 47% concern city cars, an important segment that collects 18 % of the Italian market. Still, the trend is seeing car manufacturers disengage from segment A electric cars: Volkswagen e-up! can no longer be ordered, Skoda Citygo and Seat Mii have left the price lists as have Citroen C-Zero and Peugeot iOn. . A retreat that concerns the entire segment, as Gazzetta Motori already reported two years ago, due to the low profits, which Dacia is able to cope with thanks to the collaboration with Dongfeng (Chinese partner of the Renault group) who took care of the development of Spring and who takes care of its production.

OVER 7,000 ORDERS, 4,274 REGISTRATIONS IN ITALY – Dacia is once again going against the tide by aiming precisely where the zero-emission car has the greatest reason to exist, that urban environment that between congested traffic, high emissions and a charging network composed mainly of low-power columns and domestic wallboxes would need of electric city cars. And Dacia Spring is all this, a small electric, born to be exclusively such and offered at a highly competitive price. In full of the concept of “essential” that distinguishes the brand. To certify the validity of Dacia’s strategy, there are data describing the trend of Spring registrations, which began in September on the basis of bookings collected since March: over 7,000 total orders with 4,274 cars already registered. An interesting fact considering that many customers signed the contract even before the Spring was viewable in the dealership, a sign that beyond the affordable price factor, trust in the Dacia brand plays a decisive role. And decisive is Dacia’s choice to focus on electric city cars considering that the average distance of these models is around 31 km per day, that in the city the limitations to thermal vehicles will increase in the coming years and that the average charging power of the infrastructure penalizes models with very large batteries.

LIGHT, AGILE WITH 305 KM OF AUTONOMY IN THE CITY – Indeed, the Dacia Spring boasts the dimensions and weights of a traditional city car. 3,734 mm long and 1,770 wide, it weighs only 970 kg against the 1,200 of a direct rival such as the Smart Forfour, lower weight that allows you to adopt an electric motor with only 45 Hp and 125 Nm of torque immediately available, remaining brilliant and agile in traffic . And also in this case the choice of Dacia goes against the current: less weight means less power needed and therefore a smaller lithium-ion battery, which with its 27.4 kWh allows you to travel about 230 km according to the Wlpt protocol, a ‘ autonomy that in a purely urban context, thanks to regenerative braking and Eco Mode, grows up to 305 km, enough to cover the needs of an average motorist for almost ten days before having to recharge. And when it comes to supplying energy, it is possible to go from 0 to 80% in less than an hour if the Spring is connected to a direct current column at 30 kW or in less than five hours using an alternating current wallbox of 7 , 4 kW, while it takes 14 hours using committed 2.3 kW on the home network. There are two versions planned: Comfort and Comfort Plus, on sale respectively at 20,100 and 21,600 euros.

December 7, 2021 (change December 7, 2021 | 12:34)

