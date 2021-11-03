Dacia Spring the best-selling electric car in Italy in October 2021

The Italian car market is experiencing a moment of great difficulty. The data of October show a heavy drop of 35.7% compared to the same period in 2020. To weigh heavily on this result, especially the chip crisis. Despite this negative situation, the electrified cars (hybrid, plug-in and electric) continue to do well. In particular, HEV models can count on a market share that reached 35.2% in October. In practice, one in three new cars was equipped with a hybrid engine. At this point it is interesting to find out what the best-selling models between hybrids, plug-ins and electric.

ELECTRIC CARS: TOP 10 OF OCTOBER 2021

Also in October the Dacia Spring (Here our test) takes the first position among the best-selling 100% electric cars in Italy. With 1,777 registrations it does much better of the 500 electric which “stops” at 1,060 registered cars. Third step of the podium, however, for the Smart Fortwo with 621 units. It should be noted that in the top 10 of the month we do not find the Tesla. A figure that is not too surprising considering that the deliveries of American electric are never linear. There are months when they are delivered in bulk and others when deliveries are done with the dropper.





Returning to the classification, the fourth and fifth place for the Renault Twingo and Zoe should be highlighted. Seventh place, however, for the Volkswagen ID.3. Closes the top 10, the electric Opel Corsa. Overall, 7,134 electric vehicles were registered in October 2021, equal to an overall market share of 7%.

HYBRID CARS: TOP 10 OF OCTOBER 2021

Let’s move on to the HEV hybrids, remembering as always that the ranking also includes the Mild Hybrid models. In the first place of this ranking we find, as usual, the Fiat Panda which with 8,969 units clearly exceeds the Lancia Ypsilon (2,747 registrations). Third position, however, for the Fiat 500 with 2,154 registrations. To highlight the fourth position of the new Toyota Yaris Cross (Here our review) which does much better than the “classic” Yaris which closes the month in eighth position. In October 2021, a total of 36,069 HEV cars were registered, equal to a market share of 35.2%.





And we come to the PHEV models. In the first place we find the Jeep Compass with 568 units registered. Compared to the past months, the Jeep Renegade climbs to third position as the second place was conquered by the Volvo XC40. Fourth position for the Peugeot 3008. To highlight the eighth position of the Link & Co 01. Overall, 5,123 PHEV models were registered in October 2021, equal to a market share of 5%. [Fonte dati: UNRAE]

