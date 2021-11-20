Dacia Spring, what a success: 40,000 orders in 8 months – Electric

The stated goal was to democratize electric mobility. What is certain is that for now, Dacia Spring it was able to give a real shock to the market thanks to a highly competitive price that allowed it to outperform the competition among the full electric cars on the market. Both in Italy, where it has been at the top of the best-selling EVs for two consecutive months, and in Europe, where it has entered the absolute top ten among those sold with the highest registration. Dacia’s SUV-looking city car was capable of collect nearly 40,000 orders in 8 months, with the enthusiasm for the model that has found the favor of customers.

“With around 40,000 orders over eight months, Spring has an excellent commercial launch – said Xavier Martinet, Sales and Marketing Director of Dacia – By making electric mobility accessible to all, Spring wins over both customers who are already familiar with the Dacia brand, and mainly new customers. The r-EVolution continues! “

Dacia Spring boasts a 305 km range in the WLTP City cycle while the range of travel in the mixed cycle drops to 230 km. The powertrain delivers an output of 44 hp and 125 Nm of torque immediately available, for a top speed of 125 km / h. Its habitat is the city thanks to its compact size, strong also of a wheel angle of 38 ° but above all of a turning radius of 4.8 meters. Through the Eco Mode, a button that can be activated from the central console, energy savings of 9-10% can be achieved by limiting the maximum speed of the vehicle to 100 km / h and also the power. Dacia Spring starts at 19,900 euros and goes up to 21,400 euros for the Confort Plus, with both price lists falling to 9,460 euros and 10,960 respectively thanks to the incentives on electric cars with scrapping.