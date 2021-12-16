Dacia Spring wins the prestigious “Best Buy Car of Europe 2022” award

The success story of the new Dacia Spring continues. The AUTOBEST jury, made up of journalists from 32 different European countries, chose the model as the winner of “The Best Buy Car of Europe 2022”. The best and most reliable car among the six finalists in the race for the prestigious award, with a big gap.

An absolute premiere, because, for the first time in its 21 years of history, the AUTOBEST jury voted for a car 100% electric as a winner. And so, after earning the “Good Deal” award last week at the Automobile Awards, this new recognition rewards Dacia’s vision for 100% electric, essential and accessible to all mobility.

A real success story, we cannot but define it as such: 100% Dacia and 100% electric; launched at the end of March 2021 (here the price list), Dacia Spring immediately found its audience with over 43,000 orders. In Italy, registrations have exceeded 3,800 and the car is positioned on the podium in the market for electric vehicles sold to individuals. Spring simplifies 100% electric mobility and offers customers everything essential (navigation, air conditioning, electric windows, smartphone replication, and more) at an unbeatable price in the Old Continent.

The car shows the typical crossover look and hides a record-breaking spaciousness with four real seats on board, an efficient and reliable electric engine and a range of up to 305 km (in WLTP City cycle – 230 km in mixed WLTP cycle). Denis Le Vot, CEO of the Dacia and LADA brands, said: “We are very proud to have been awarded the AUTOBEST 2022 award. This recognition confirms Dacia’s determination to always offer its customers what makes sense to them. Simple and accessible to all, Spring is perfectly in step with the times. I would like to thank the members of the AUTOBEST jury for inviting us to continue on this path ”.

In addition to the “The Best Buy Car of Europe 2022” award, Dacia Spring also got excellent results at the ECOBEST Challenge 2021, organized by AUTOBEST last November. Among these we must remember the proven range of 221 km in mixed cycle (with WLTP approval equal to 230 km), the remaining range of 31 km with a 0% energy reserve on the dashboard and the energy efficiency of 8.25. km / kWh, the best of the 15 vehicles tested.