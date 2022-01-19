Dacia, strategies on gradual electrification and the impact on prices

In an interview with Autocar, CEO Denis Le Vot specifies that the brand, thanks to its light vehicles, will not have to offer expensive plug-ins or electric to meet anti-pollution regulations.

European brands continue their unstoppable path towards an ever more tangible and concrete sustainable mobility. This means announcing short and medium-term development strategies that will in fact profoundly transform the supply of cars available today. In such a context, Dacia’s decision not to accelerate this process, continuing to offer essential and light cars but with combustion engines, sounds amplified. The news was announced by the managing director Denis Le Vot during an interview with the English magazine Autocar. The executive specified that Dacia will not need to produce expensive plug-ins or electric cars to meet the CO2 emission parameters set by the European Community, because the current product range, light and essential, allows for more gradual electrification. An industrial advantage that turns into a commercial opportunity, as car prices will continue to be competitive.

The first plug-in in 2023 – The production of light and essential cars allows Dacia to plan the energy transition more gradually, but not to neglect it. The brand being part of the Renault group can take advantage of the hybrid and fully electric power units already available, reducing application times and development costs. Another element that allows you to keep prices competitive. The first electric, Spring (our test here), proved to be a success thanks to its urban autonomy and a price list that makes it the least expensive zero-emission car available today. The second major electrification project concerns Jogger: the seven-seater multispace will have a plug-in hybrid version in the range from 2023. “We produce cars that are much lighter than those proposed by competitors of the same segment and this allows us to maintain a level emissions so low that costly forms of electrification can be avoided, “Le Vot told Autocar. Citing Jogger again, it has a mass 20% lower than the competition, with a value of about 1,200 kg; this allows the vehicle to be equipped with small and less powerful engines, obtaining 10% less homologated emissions than competing models. “By building lightweight, low-impact cars, we offer customers a cheaper alternative to help protect the environment. We will be ready for electrification when needed but until then we will continue to invest gradually by amortizing development costs and offering technologies at a competitive price. “.

Dacia on the European podium – A strategy that seems to concretely show the results. In 2021, despite the health emergency and the semiconductor crisis, Dacia conquered a record share of the European market: 6.2%. During the past twelve months, 537,095 vehicles have been delivered to the continent. A success driven by Sandero (226 thousand units) and Duster (186 thousand units) which confirms itself as the best-selling SUV to private customers. 2022 will be the year of the debut for the multispace Jogger, an interesting model because it is available in a seven-seater configuration and therefore able to satisfy both family and leisure needs. As stated by Le Vot to Autocar: “Our current interest base is around 5 million users. The entry into the range of Jogger and the update for Duster should bring this figure to 9.5 million customers. . Bigster will allow us to expand further, reaching an overall audience of approximately 13 million motorists “.

