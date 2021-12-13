Dacia Up & Go, after Duster quick deliveries on Sandero and Jogger

The semiconductor crisis has forced homes to rationalize a product offer which, in the last few years, in many cases had already undergone a reduction of variants, options and customization possibilities. Possibilities that rhyme with complexity on the assembly line and long waiting times.

Dacia launched the Up & Go offer on the Duster , making it the preferred choice of 25% of customers. Ten thousand units sold in Italy, Spain, Germany and France, with two promises: an all-inclusive equipment or almost – the possibility of customization relying, in fact, on the choice of color and motorization – and fast delivery times. Moreover, in Italy, Duster Up & Go is available exclusively with bifuel LPG or diesel 115 horsepower units, in both cases with front-wheel drive only.

The Dacia SUV introduces new front and rear LED headlights, expands the range of engines with the 150 horsepower turbo petrol engine and improves the gas range of the LPG bi-fuel version. In addition, the infotainment component has been revised. Market release scheduled for September 2021

Up & Go also Dacia Sandero and Dacia Jogger

The marketing strategy will continue on two other models, the subcompact Sandero and the MPV Jogger (here you will find the list prices), which will benefit from the Up & Go formula. In addition to the “rich” equipment there is the advantage of one delivery which, in the case of Duster, out of the first 4,000 orders collected, was less than 30 days.

In times of biblical expectations to drive a new car, according to one’s wishes, it is a factor not to be overlooked in its importance.

For Duster as for the future Dacia Sandero Up & Go and Jogger Up & Go we started fromsuperior equipment, Prestige, integrating the equipment perimeter vision with four cameras – the rear parking camera is already part of the Prestige set-up – and keyless access on board. In addition, the diesel engine of the Duster comes with a spare wheel as standard. Overall, the advantage of the Up & Go extra package is worth 350 euros compared to the cost of the individual options.

The standard equipment of the Prestige trim includes cruise control, automatic climate control, privacy glass and rear window, infotainment with 8-inch on-screen navigator, fog lights, rear parking sensors, driver’s seat with lumbar adjustment and rear electric windows, among the main solutions.