DACO freezes prices due to surveillance of tropical storm Fiona for Puerto Rico

The secretary of Department of Consumer Affairs (DACO), Edan Rivera Rodríguez, issued this Thursday uA price freeze order for basic necessitiesin the face of the threat posed by tropical storm Fiona to Puerto Rico.

Similarly, the regulator extended the order to freeze the gross profit margins of gasoline and announced the prohibition of rationing in the dispatch of this product.

The orderwhich responds to the implementation of a storm watch for Puerto Rico according to the bulletin issued at 5:00 pm by the National Weather Service, will take effect immediately and will have a duration of ten days, starting today, unless the secretary provides for a shorter or longer duration, during the validity of the same.

Among the essential items indicated in the document are covered by law are: the water, ice, all kinds of unprepared foods, including canned and fresh, batteries, flashlights, candles, matches, lighters (“lighters”), power chargers, items and first aid kits (“first aid kits”).

The purchase and installation service of shutters is also included. Hardware products such as screws, nuts, nails, expansions, wood panels, zinc panels, aluminum, steel and/or any other similar metal, rope, tensioners and tools.

The gasoline, diesel or propane gas power plants, equipment, parts, modification, repair and installation services for these products, are included in the DACO list. Likewise, water tanks, just like everyone the equipment, parts and services of modification, repair and installation of this equipment. Similarly, it includes portable stoves, water and fuel storage tanks and containers, respectively.

Finally, the awnings or tents; and any other item or service that a consumer may reasonably need to prepare for or recover from an emergency situation.