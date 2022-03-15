DACO recommended gasoline prices for Tuesday, March 15

This week began with a slight relief to the consumer’s pocket, the Department of Consumer Affairs (DACO) reported today.

According to the agency, at the close of yesterday, Monday, the five wholesale importers in Puerto Rico reported low rates consistent with those reported by the reference markets, which results in a decrease in the sale price at the pump.

This drop will be up to four cents per liter in regular gasoline, and up to five cents per liter in diesel.for those stations that are refueled today, indicated the DACO.

The drop in prices with which it closed on Monday was, according to the agency, the market’s response to two main factors:

1) the willingness that both Russia and Ukraine have shown to negotiate a way out of the armed conflict.

2) the decrease in demand as a result of the confinement, by Covid, of several cities in China.

“The DACO remains attentive to the behavior of the international market, in order to ensure that the local industry behaves in a similar way, and that the crisis is not an excuse for price speculation. In this sense, the profit margin freeze has been effective,” he added.

The wholesalers’ frozen margins range between 16 and 20 cents per liter. As for retailers, the range includes margins between 15 and 18 cents, which were the prevailing ones when the Freeze Order came into effect, with 20 cents being the maximum limit allowed.

Here we detail the recommended gasoline prices:

– Total regular $1.07, premium $1.16 and diesel $1.13

– Shell regular $1.09, premium $1.19 and diesel $1.12

– Puma regular $1.07, premium $1.15 and diesel $1.08

– Toral regular $1.04, premium, $1.13 and diesel $1.05

– Gulf regular $1.03, premium $1.12 and diesel $1.03

– Ecomaxx regular $1.06, premium $1.12 and diesel $1.05

– American Gas regular $1.02, premium $1.06 and diesel $1.03

– BVI/Cabo Rojo Gas regular $1.03, premium $1.09 and diesel $1.02