DACO reports a drop in the price of gasoline | Others

The secretary of the Department of Consumer Affairs (DACO), Edan Rivera Rodríguez, reported this morning a drop in the price of gasoline, between six and nine cents per liter.

This after yesterday closed with a notable drop in the reference markets that was transferred to the wholesale prices of gasoline in Puerto Rico.

The official specified that four of the five importing wholesalers notified important reductions for today.

“The reduction in wholesale prices translates into a decrease of between six and nine cents per liter in pump sales prices,” said Rivera Rodríguez, who clarified that, for today, Thursday, “the drop will be will show in those stations that are refueled during the day”.

The secretary outlined that the decline reported by the reference markets responds to three aspects that are being considered in the context of the war between Russia and Ukraine: the possibility of an increase in supply by OPEC (Organization of Exporting Countries of Petroleum); a possible negotiation between the United States and Venezuela; and investor confidence in Russia’s willingness to end the occupation.

“After several days of a marked upward trend, the fact that the reference markets report such a marked decline represents a great respite. However, it is important to be aware that, as long as the armed conflict continues, the fluctuations are likely to continue” , highlighted the official.

Rivera Rodríguez emphasized that “in the context of uncertainty that exists these days, DACO’s duty is to inform citizens, and ensure that any fluctuation in the local market is a reflection of the behavior of the reference markets and is not the product of speculation. This, although it may be uncomfortable, promotes transparency and helps the consumer to be clear that there are external factors that cannot be controlled”.

“The freezing of profit margins has been effective, mainly, because it provides consumer protection without constituting an undue intervention in trade,” the secretary asserted.

Rivera Rodríguez affirmed that the freezing order provides for any person who considers himself affected by its provisions to submit a request for reconsideration. “Although at the moment, we have only received three requests of this type, they have all been attended to on the same day. We urge anyone who feels that the frozen margin is insufficient to make their proposals through the mechanisms provided for it” he concluded.