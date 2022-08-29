DACO reports an increase in lawsuits over solar panels | Agencies

SAN JUAN – The Secretary of Consumer Affairs (DACO), Edan Rivera Rodríguez, reported that so far in August, 52 complaints related to solar panels have been filed.

According to the secretary, this figure represents almost double the average of 27 monthly complaints for this category of services.

“The volume of complaints for this month is worrying. Until Friday (August 26), 52 complaints related to this type of service were filed, which is almost double the average registered for the last year,” said the secretary in written statements.

The secretary stressed the importance of “being particularly careful with this type of contract.” In this regard, he recommended consumers “read in detail any document that could compromise them in any way, and not sign anything until they really understand everything the document says.”

Rivera explained that, since August 2021, 377 complaints have been filed in which consumers claim remedies for some type of non-compliance with solar panel service providers. The largest amount was filed in the regional offices of San Juan, with 35% of the complaints; Arecibo, with 22%; and Ponce with 17 percent.

The official specified that, with regard to solar panels, the monthly complaints filed with the DACO have fluctuated from 14, which was the lowest figure recorded between August 2021 and July 2022; up to 40, which was the highest for that period, with an average of 27 complaints per month.

The lowest figure was recorded in November 2021, and the highest in July 2022.

According to DACO records, so far in 2022, the most common complaints related to solar panel services are related to some type of nonconformity due to equipment that does not cover the needs for which it was purchased, or batteries that are damaged in short time, and then not replaced promptly.

“Renewable energy can be a great alternative; but it does involve a significant investment that is usually spread over many years. That is why it is vital to ensure that you are protected in the event of any failure or breach, ”he maintained.

The official urged to “verify if the company with which you want to contract has complaints before the DACO, if it is duly registered as a contractor, and if it appears in the monthly lists of non-compliant businesses.” As for the equipment, he highlighted the importance of “making sure that any promise made by the seller is in writing.”

“It is also vital to verify that there is some kind of commitment regarding guarantees, since we have realized that many relegate this responsibility to the manufacturer, with whom the consumer never contracted,” he concluded.