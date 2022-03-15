DACO reports another relief in gasoline prices

The Department of Consumer Affairs (DACO) reported this Tuesday another relief in gasoline pump sales prices of up to four cents per liter and up to five cents per liter in diesel for the stations that are refueled during the day of today.

Gasoline prices at the pump on March 15, 2022. ( DACO )

Maximum gasoline prices at the pump by brands on March 15, 2022. ( DACO )

The agency explained in a press release that the drop in prices with which it closed on Monday was the market’s response to two main factors: the predisposition that Russia and Ukraine have shown to negotiate a way out of the conflictand the decrease in demand as a result of the confinement in several cities in China by COVID-19.

DACO detailed, on the other hand, that the wholesalers’ frozen margins range between 16 and 20 cents per liter. As for retailers, the range includes margins between 15 and 18 cents, which were the prevailing ones when the freezing order came into effect, with 20 cents being the maximum limit allowed.

The freezing of gross profit margins in wholesale and retail it will be valid until March 17 for the moment.