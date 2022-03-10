DACO reports drop in gasoline prices

The Department of Consumer Affairs (DACO) reported this Thursday a drop in gasoline prices at the pump of between six and nine cents per litre.

As explained by the secretary of the agency, Edan Rivera Rodríguez, Wednesday closed with a decrease in the reference markets that, before the end of the day, was transferred to wholesale gasoline prices in Puerto Rico.

Gasoline prices at the pump on March 9 and 10, 2022. ( DACO )

For today “the drop will be evident in those stations that refuel during the day,” the official said in a press release.

Rivera Rodríguez explained that the decline reported by the reference markets responds to three aspects that are being pondered in the framework of the war between Russia and Ukraine: the possibility of an increase in supply by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, a possible negotiation between the United States and Venezuela, and investor confidence in Russia’s willingness to end the occupation.

“After several days of a marked upward trend, the fact that the reference markets report such a marked decline represents a great respite. However, it is important to be aware that, as long as the war continues, the fluctuations are likely to continue”, the official stressed.

Rivera Rodríguez indicated that “in the framework of uncertainty that exists these days, the duty of the DACO is to inform the public and ensure that any fluctuation in the local market is a reflection of the behavior of the reference markets and is not the product of the speculation. This, although it may be uncomfortable, promotes transparency and helps the consumer to be clear that there are external factors that cannot be controlled”.

The secretary stated that “the profit margin freeze has been effectivemainly, because it provides consumer protection without constituting an undue intervention in commerce”.

He recalled that the freezing order provides for any person who considers himself affected by its provisions to submit a request for reconsideration.

“Although at the moment we have only received three requests of this type, they have all been attended to on the same day. We urge any person who feels that the frozen margin is insufficient for him to make his proposals through the mechanisms provided for it, “he said.