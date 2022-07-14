DACO reports new drops in gasoline and diesel prices

The secretary of the Department of Consumer Affairs (DACO), Edan Rivera Rodríguez, reported this Thursday that for two consecutive days the reference markets for gasoline and diesel have closed lower, which means a reduction of 7% compared to what were the prices on Monday.

“The reference markets remain volatile, but we have had a certain downward trend for about two weeks that has been reflected in both wholesale and retail prices,” the secretary said in a press release.

“In Puerto Rico we are seeing even more notable declines than those reported in Europe and the United States,” he said.

Rivera explained that the implementation of the crudita exemption has been an important element, since “it forces the freezing of DACO profit margins to remain in force, and that has made it possible to ensure that the relief reaches the pump price paid by the consumer”.

Gasoline prices at the pump on July 14, 2022, according to DACO. ( DACO )

The director of the Economic Studies Division of the DACO, Héctor Román Maldonado, maintained that “the highest prices were reported on June 10, when regular gasoline was sold at $1.38, while these days we have had stations that have dropped to $1.01 for that type of product.”

“The market declines, together with the tax exemption, have resulted in pump prices that have not been seen since April 22,” he assured.

The official specified that, according to the reports submitted by the wholesalers, to date 12.5 million gallons of fuel of all brands have been distributed at service stations throughout the island, exempt from the payment of certain excise taxes.

According to the price tables published today by the DACO, the refueling stations throughout the day will show maximum prices between $1.03 and $1.09 for regular gasoline, between $1.08 and $1.29 for premium gasoline, and between $1.19 and $1.29 for diesel.