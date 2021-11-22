Dad Clooney? It could be so! – Photo

The star plays with the children for Ticket to paradise, will it be the same with his twins?

(KIKA) – HAMILTON ISLAND – The fight without quarter of George Clooney to defend the children’s privacy it is long-standing and reaffirmed every time the star lends his side to the reporters. Also for this reason the images coming from Hamilton Island, in Australia, arouse some interest.

SEE ALSO: George Clooney, the curiosities you may not have known about

The star is recording some additional scenes from the film Ticket to to paradise, in which it will return to flank Julia Roberts as in the days of the saga Ocean’s and Money Monster, and the storyboard of the day included some takes in the company of the children.

Clooney plays with them on the beach, carefree and amused just as it could happen between house walls with her twins. A unedited image that offered by husband of Amal Alamuddin and also unexpected given the recent ones criticism reserved by the star to the paparazzi, according to him guilty of having given too much attention not required of the children of the stars.

SEE ALSO: Clooney celebrates Elisabetta Canalis: “Never laughed so much”

Ticket to paradise will address the theme of parent-child relationship: among the scraps of information offered to the media by the production of the film, it is known that Julia Roberts and Clooney will have to try not to make their heirs repeat their mistakes.