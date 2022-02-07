“Dad ‘last socialist’? Doesn’t need secular definition”

“Saviano perhaps did not realize that in South America a socialist won in all the elections, from Chile to Bolivia. There are very many socialists and communists even without parties in society, even in Europe. However, I respect his opinion. I also believe that the Pope is beyond political definitions, he does not need a secular definition“. So in Adnkronos Fausto Bertinottiformer speaker of the Chamber and former secretary of the Communist Refoundation, comments on the definition of the Pope as ‘the last socialist’ by Roberto Saviano, guest yesterday at “Che tempo che fa” on Rai Tre.

“Once the Pontiff – adds Bertinotti – to someone who asked him if he was a communist he replied ‘but no, I make the Gospel live’. The categories of politics, more to the left, less to the left, cannot be applied to the Pontiff and to religions in general which have a strong code and which in the case in question is defined in relation to the Christian message. In that Christian message there is the apicality of everything that lives in its encyclicals “.

“The Pope, in my opinion, does not need a secular definition, his testimony transcends it, it is beyond, and in this beyond there is a critique of the market economy, of profit, of waste. A very radical critique, of course. , on the part of the Pope (he said it in all the encyclicals) and who has few equals in the world, but has to do with the Gospel message. The Pope used beautiful phrases: ‘we are not obliged to accept the dominion of’ market economy. ‘But the point is that we cannot use categories of politics to define a transcendent message which is, I repeat, in the case of the Pontiff, the Gospel and its encyclicals “, he concludes.