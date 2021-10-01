Dad Williams (Will Smith) in Hollywood is already a hit

Richard Williams, father of Venus and Serena, will be honored with a film in Hollywood that will talk about his story. To play him one of the most important names on the scene, Will Smith, who compared his father to the protagonist of the film.

King Richard

It will be released in US theaters on November 19th and is poised to become one of the most talked about and famous films in the entire history of tennis. Warner Bros has decided to release a film about the story of Richard Williams, the father of Venus and Serena, who has dedicated a part of his life to making his daughters two champions.

The man will be played by Will Smith, who admitted that he found some similarities between his father and the protagonist of the film.

“Richard Williams looks a lot like my father. As soon as I read the script, I realized what it’s like to want your kids to be successful. I realized that I did it, to a small extent, with my children.

I understood what it means to shape the mind of young boys, how it is different with sons and daughters“.

The Academy has already revealed that there have been excellent reviews of the film and that the entire Hollywood world expects great success from the film.

