Daddy Yankee and a nice gesture with J Balvin

After several artists spoke about the song that René, better known as Resident did to J Balvincome back heresettle the controversy.

Now many wonder if daddy yankee is on the side of J Balvinafter the two recently went out together in a video on Instagram, where the Puerto Rican sent a message to the Colombian’s mother.

“Well, Mrs. Alba, I’m glad you are well, it’s a joy to have you with us. You are loved and you take care of me,” said daddy yankeein a video posted by Balvin.

Yankee, who is mentioned in a part of the theme he composed Resident Against Balvin, he had not appeared on networks for a while, after deleting all his photos from Instagram.

Although in his “tiraera”, René Pérez says that he did not shoot his compatriot because he had no reason to do so.

Resident and J Balvin They have been at odds since the latter tried to boycott the Latin Grammys. Everything seemed to be over, but the controversy has erupted after René’s last premiere with Bzrp.

“I’m going to lower myself with a bobolón that sings to Sponge Bob and Pokemon, the copy of a clone, the Logan Paul of reggeaton”, it says Resident in a part of the letter.

In the meantime, J Balvin He went through the hospitalization of his mother, who has now been discharged after spending several days in intensive care after contracting COVID-19. “We won! Strength, I love you. Thanks to the prayers, thanks,” he wrote. J Balvin on their social networks.