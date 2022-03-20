Daddy Yankee announces his official retirement from music

the urban artist daddy yankee stunned the world on Sunday afternoon by officially announcing his retirement from the music industry through an emotional video on his website www.daddyyankee.com. He also announced the dates of his farewell tour, called “The Last Return” and his last album “Legendaddy”.

“Today I formally announce my retirement from music by giving you my best production and my best concert tour. I’m going to say goodbye celebrating these 32 years of experience with this collector’s item, entitled ‘Legendaddy’. I’m going to give you all the styles that have defined me in one album. ‘Legendaddy’ is a fight, it’s a party, it’s war, romance … ”, said the urban interpreter in the video of about three minutes and in which he appears sitting on a surface with the Puerto Rican flag.

“I leave with the greatest thanks to my audience, to my colleagues, to all the producers, radio, press, television, digital platforms and to you, especially you, who have been there from the underground, from the roots, from the beginning of reggaeton. Thanks to the whole world family for inspiring me so much in my life”, Mentioned the interpreter of hits like “Gasolina”, “Rompe” and “What happened, happened”.

“Legendaddy”Daddy Yankee’s first album in 10 years, will go on sale this Thursday, March 24, at 8:00 pm across all digital platforms.

“La Última Vuelta World Tour” will kick off on August 10, 2022 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Promoted by Cardenas Marketing Network and Raphy Pina, MR Sold Out, the five month tour will represent one of the most important and outstanding shows in the United States and Latin America that the public will witness to date.

Presale tickets will be available beginning Friday, March 25, 2022, while general ticket sales will be available beginning Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

The dates of the concerts in Puerto Rico are not included in the announcement.