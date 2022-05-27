Daddy Yankee broke the silence after Raphy Pina’s sentence

May 24 was one of the most difficult days for raphy pina and his family, including his fiancee Natti Natasha, as this is the date he was sentenced to 41 months in prison and three years of supervised release.

This, after being found guilty of illegal possession of weapons in December of last year, a period in which he remained under house arrest.

After the sentence handed down by federal judge Francisco Besosa was announced, the reactions of support for Raphy Pina from his friends and followers were immediate; including those of some celebrities such as Adamari López and Wisin.

However, there is a celebrity with whom the music producer maintains a close friendship, and it is none other than Daddy Yankee; who was always by his side throughout his process, as he even testified in his favor.

That is why the Puerto Rican singer’s reaction was one of the most anticipated, and finally came through his Instagram account, where he posted a profound message dedicated to Vida Isabelle’s father.

“There are people who are free but live in jail, and there are people who are in jail but are free. It’s all a matter of mentality as I told you. This is just a learning moment. We go forward and forward 24/7 with wisdom and meekness ”, were Daddy’s words for his great friend.

Daddy Yankee post for Raphy Pina

The publication is accompanied by an emotional photograph, in which both celebrities celebrate Vida Isabelle’s first birthday; whose party was held last weekend, just two days after the sentence was announced.

And it is that both Daddy Yankee and his wife Mireddys González have had a close relationship with Raphy Pina and Natti Natasha for years; so, more than a friendship, they consider themselves a family.

An example of this is the emotional video that Pina published last February, on the occasion of the ‘Big Boss’ birthday; where you can see the endearing friendship that they have had for a long time.

“In the virtual world there are many imaginary friends and enemies. In the real world there are few friends who, even if you fall, don’t laugh, come closer and pick you up. As long as you have shown him loyalty, and the one that stands firm in the face of adversity, ”the music producer wrote next to the clip.

“Lots of stories to tell and you’ll be hearing them soon, while that’s still in the works, congratulations to the ‘Big Boss.’ @daddyyankee. I love you brother, and soon an adventure begins that we are going to enjoy, if God allows, “he added on that occasion.

Previously, in November 2021, Raphy shared a comparison of images that showed what was present in his life and that of his children that Daddy Yankee has always been.

In the photographs you can see not only the affection of the Puerto Rican singer for Pina’s children, but also the little mark that the passage of time leaves on Yankee.

In this way, the close relationship between the two celebrities can be verified, so we are sure that Daddy Yankee will continue to support his great friend during this difficult moment that he has to face.

Source: Telemundo