Daddy Yankee completely sells out the second performance of his concert at Hiram Bithorn Stadium

A few minutes after starting the sale of tickets for the closing of the tour that will end the musical career of the Puerto Rican reggaeton daddy yankee, ticket counter announced a second function that will take place on January 7 and in a matter of hours it was sold in its entirety.

“Second function opens! Are you ready? Look for your tickets for #LaÚltimaVuelta del Big Boss in Puerto Rico now. Tickets and more information at https://ticketera.com/daddyyankee-laultimavuelta-puertorico. Event for all ages. #Elmejordetodoslostiempos #Legendaddy #Laultimavuelta Produce: #Mrsoldout #Vamos #Ticketera #DaddyYankee #DY #Concierto”, reads the announcement they published on social networks.

the portal of ticket counter publishes that the two performances of the urban exponent’s farewell concert are sold out in full.

Tickets for the first performance, to be held on January 6, Three Kings Day, were sold out.

According to a press release issued 30 years ago, on January 6, 1993, Daddy Yankee was “reborn” after surviving a shootout in the neighborhood where he grew up, which is why he chose that special date to say goodbye to your island.

Produced by raphy pina, responsible for his “shows” in Puerto Rico and the farewell tour, it was announced that it will be a legendary event, as has been the career of the artist who has defined the urban genre. Similarly, the concert will be a family event (for all ages) and will have many attractions that will be announced later. It was also noted that his world tour is already “sold out” before it starts this summer.

After announcing his official retirement last March and releasing his new album “Legendaddy”, which he cataloged as “his best production” and a “collector’s piece” with which he celebrates his 32-year career, he took the opportunity to promote his last concert tour, called “The last return”, with presentations in 41 cities in four months.

The album “Legendaddy” has 19 songs and collaborations with Puerto Rican urban artists such as bad bunny, Raww Alexander Y Mike Towersas well as the Panamanian sech and the Cuban-American pitbulland the interpreters Natti Natasha Y Becky G.