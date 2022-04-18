Daddy Yankee: how many children does he have and who are they | Ramon Ayala | Puerto Rican Celebrities | nnda nnlt | FAME

During the first decade of the 2000s the name of daddy yankee He became very famous not only in his native Puerto Rico, but also in different parts of the world for his catchy songs. The artist who was long considered the father of reggaeton He announced this year that he will move away from the stage and his thousands of fans have shown him their full support. The singer has also received the support of his wife and his children.

Ramon Luis Ayala Rodriguezbetter known as daddy Yankee, He has managed to become a reggaeton idol and there are thousands of fans from different parts of the world who regret that he has announced his retirement from the stage for this 2022.

Songs like “Gasolina”, “Soltera”, “Pose”, “Dura”, among others, are some of the hits that made a whole generation dance and that will endure over time because, despite his retirement from music , will continue to play on the different music platforms.

In addition to dedicating himself to music daddy yankee He is also considered a good husband and exemplary father. His family has been his greatest support since the beginning of his career to date.

Daddy Yankee with his wife Mireddys González in 1995 (Photo: Mireddys González / Instagram)

HOW MANY CHILDREN DOES DADDY YANKEE HAVE AND WHO ARE THEY?

It was the year 1995 and daddy yankee, At the age of 19, she decided to marry Mireddys Gonzalez. As a result of this sentimental relationship, her three children were born, who have always become her great support.

Here we tell you who are the children of Ramon Ayalaalso know as daddy yankee.

YAMILETTE AYALA

the eldest daughter of daddy yankee is named Yamilette Ayala Gonzalez.

Very little is known about the young woman, although it should be noted that she was the inspiration for the singer to write one of his greatest hits entitled “Yamilette”.

The cybercuba portal indicates that the young woman graduated with honors from high school in 2013.

Yamilette Ayala González is the eldest daughter of Daddy Yankee (Photo: Daddy Yankee / Instagram)

JESASELYS AYALA

the second daughter of daddy yankee it is Jesselys Ayala Gonzalez and is currently very active on social media where she has millions of followers. On her Instagram account, she has more than a million followers.

The young woman also surprised everyone when in 2020 she lost 50 kilos, according to the mdzol portal.

Jesaselys Ayala González with her father Daddy Yankee (Photo: Jesaselys Ayala González / Instagram)

JEREMY AYALA

Jeremy Ayala Gonzalez is the youngest son of daddy yankee with whom he bears a great resemblance. The young man has dedicated himself to being a producer, as indicated on his Instagram social network.

In this social network you can see photos of Jeremy during his work days, walks and even photographs with his father, daddy yankee.

It can also be seen that he is very fond of travel and tattoos.

Jeremy Ayala González is the last son of Daddy Yankee (Photo: Jeremy Ayala González / Instagram)

HOW MUCH IS DADDY YANKEE’S FORTUNE VALUED?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the fortune of daddy yankee is valued at approximately 40 million dollars. The also actor and composer has managed to consolidate a heritage thanks to his musical production but also to other areas where he has undertaken in recent years.

It is estimated that the reggaeton player has sold 30 million recordsas well as positioning 84 songs in the Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs, among other incredible brands during its heyday in the urban genre. In addition, he receives royalties for his music on platforms such as Youtube Y Spotify.

However, the singer also has businesses in the industry of shoes, clothes, perfumes, headphones and drinks, such as his tequila “The White Tequila Cartel”. He is also co-owner of the Santurce Crabbersa baseball team from Puerto Rico, their homeland. MORE DETAILS HERE.

WHAT IS DADDY YANKEE’S REAL NAME?

It is not very difficult to find his real name on the internet, so, without much twist, the identity of Daddy Yankee is Ramon Luis Ayala Rodriguez, born on February 3, 1977 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. He is currently 45 years old.

In more than one interview, the singer has recognized the origin of his stage name, which has literally taken him to the top of music throughout the region.

The word “daddy” is a kind of tribute to one of the favorite singers in Ramón’s life, who has claimed to be a fan of the rapper Big Daddy Kane.

Meanwhile, the termYankee” is a very popular idiom in her country and also refers to the well-known baseball team, of which she is a big fan. MORE DETAILS HERE.