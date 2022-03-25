Daddy Yankee: how much is the reggaeton player’s fortune and what business does he have

Daddy Yankee is considered the King of reggaeton for being the greatest exponent of the genre around the world.

Daddy Yankee announced his retirement from music after being one of the main promoters of the urban genre. Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez began his career in 1990 and managed to place several songs on the hit list, some like ‘Gasolina’, ‘Limbo’, ‘She lifted me up’ and ‘Emergency call’.

Now that he has decided to ‘retire’, we wonder what income the singer will live on, and it must be said that in all that time the Puerto Rican has managed to forge a real fortune: $40 million dollars.

This is not surprising considering that he has sold more than 17 million albums, of which he managed to place 84 songs on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs charts, he also has seven number 1 hits, and 36 in the TOP 10. .

It should be noted that music is not his only source of income, since Daddy Yankee was also concerned about undertaking other businesses, and that is how It has a line of headphones, a clothing brand, a line of shoes, perfumes and even its own brand of tequila ‘El Cartel Tequila Blanco’as reported by Terra.

Plus, you’ll earn royalties from Spotify and YouTube streams of your music. He is also co-owner of the Puerto Rico Cangrejeros de Santurce baseball team.

“This race, which has been a marathon, I finally see the finish line. Now I am going to enjoy with all of you what you have given me. People say that I made this genre worldwide, but it was you who gave me the key to open the doors, to make this genre the biggest in the world,” said the singer.

As a farewell, the Puerto Rican will make a concert fair and a new album entitled LEGENDADDY.

