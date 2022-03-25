Daddy Yankee is the goat of the urban genre, what does it mean?

daddy yankee released the album this Thursday “Legendaddy” marking the retirement of his career. He has made it known in a video in which he thanks the public for their support in his 32-year career.

From the first moment it was noticed that the cover of the album is a goat.

What does the goat? This term is used to describe a person who is above others, who is the best in your area. It is the term that in English means the animal goatnamely, goatand is actually used to refer to the best as follows: GOAT

The abbreviation in Spanish means, outside the real concept of the word, “greatest of all times” or “The best of all time”.

For years, the interpreter of “Dura” has been defined as “The Big Boss” (The big boss), “The top leader” and “The best of all time”the latter, before the term GOAT It became so popular on social media.

In Times Square, on a three-dimensional screen, the goat white with signs of a wound on the face as a symbol of resistance, it almost protrudes from the frame.

The site Gol.com reports that in the case of sport, the soccer player Leo Messi They have called him “GOAT”, especially after winning the 2019 Ballon d’Or, the sixth of his career.

Some also call Cristiano Ronaldo that. Since the 2018 World Cup, the Portuguese celebrated one of his goals by touching his goatee chin (or goat) that was allowed to grow during the tournament as a cabal. The time he did it against Spain, in a three-to-three tie, there was even speculation that it was a message to Lionel Messi, indicates the medium.

“Legendaddy”, the album

The reggaeton This Puerto Rican ‘says goodbye’ to his followers with the publication this Thursday of his latest album, “Legendaddy”, a 19-song work with great collaborations with which the Latin music legend says goodbye to a 32-year career.

daddy yankeewho took the urban genre to another level, announced last Sunday his retirement from music, an apparently definitive goodbye that deserved a farewell with an album that arrives with “Legendaddy”, his final studio work, now on all platforms.

The 45-year-old Puerto Rican, who in 2004 gave the hit of his life with “Gasolina”says goodbye with a work in which he gives a good example of what his style has been for all these years, an album in which he wanted to accompany the great figures of urban music at the time.

The self-proclaimed “boss” recruits figures of the stature of Bad Bunny, Myke Towers, Rauw Alejandro or the Cuban Pitbull for his seventh and is expected to be the most important album of his career.

He is not accompanied in this goodbye by the also Puerto Rican Luis Fonsi, with whom he made history in 2017 with “Despacito”, a song in which he left his emblematic reggaeton, a rhythm with which he became a reference since the nineties of the last century. that placed Puerto Rico on the international music scene.

of the Creoles, The Alpha and Natti Natasha they participate with “Bombón” and “Zona del perreo”, respectively.

some reactions

