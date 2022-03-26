Daddy Yankee says goodbye to a career of “fight and sacrifice” for reggaeton

Puerto Rican reggaeton singer Daddy Yankee told Efe this Friday that he is taking with him, after announcing his retirement and his new album, “fight and sacrifice”, virtues that made this musical genre the most listened to in the world.

After 32 years of career, time that at the beginning of it the Government, high society and the media “they underestimated”, As the artist reminded Efe, now reggaeton “has the world at its feet” as the most supported.

“I take sacrifice, struggle and cultural learning worldwide. The genre led me to visit the world, the five continents, “said Raymond Ayala, the artist’s first name, one day after releasing his latest album, “Legendaddy”.

The album has 19 songs and collaborations with Puerto Rican urban artists such as Bad Bunny, Rauw Alejandro and Myke Towers, as well as Panamanian Sech and Cuban-American Pitbull, and performers Natti Natasha and Becky G.

Bad Bunny, who participates with Daddy Yankee in the song “X last time”, is currently the most listened to artist worldwide, according to digital music platforms and whom many people mention as the successor of the veteran reggaeton player.

“Now reggaeton has the world at its feet. I dreamed of this. I had this vision in my mind since I was a child, that the rhythm was cultural and a lifestyle”, indicated Daddy Yankee, self-styled as “The maximum leader” of reggaeton.

“I met so many obstacles in life, which was what motivated me for so many doors that were closed to me. I was always a kid who never gave up, I always went forward, with the button always on ‘drive’ (forward) ”, he maintained.

Faced with all these obstacles, he stated that “I wanted to show all those people what the genre was, reggaeton and the potential” of the musical rhythm, currently the most widely supported in the world, according to music platforms.

“In the sun today, I am seeing these things and it fills me with feeling and pride. It is a personal satisfaction of what has become worldwidel”, highlighted Daddy Yankee.

“By living it from scratch, with nothing established and creating what had not been created, that is very big for me,” said Daddy Yankee, a witness to the transition of music from being recorded on cassettes in the 90s, then on compact discs until music apps.

By the time Daddy Yankee started his career, there were no music platforms, a tool that new urban artists have taken advantage of to download their songs and achieve “monetize” or get money from them.

Likewise, Daddy Yankee claims to be the creator of the word reggaeton, which he included in one of the versions of the Puerto Rican music producer DJ Playero, with whom the renowned urban performer started his musical career in the public residential (popular neighborhood) Villa Kennedy in Santurce (San Juan).

And for being from the beginning of reggaeton to the moment, in which he has spent three decades staying current and among one of the most listened to urban artists, Daddy Yankee is considered the “GOAT” (The best of all time in English).

“I have been from scratch, since nothing existed. Give it the name and make it viral until putting the stamp on it with a song like ‘Despacito’, and in the most epic and most important moments to give a name to a culture, Daddy Yankee has been there”, he highlighted.

The song “Despacito”, performed by Daddy Yankee and Luis Fonsi, has a music video that at one point became the most listened to on YouTube, highlighting the urban genre as the one with the greatest support in the world.

He worked “day after day” on the new album

According to Daddy Yankee, he spent a year “day after day” working on the album “Legendaddy”, which he told Efe is the “best” he has done apart from his other soloists such as “El Cartel”, “El Cartel: The Big Boss”, “Barrio Fino”, “Prestige”, among others.

“The album defines everything on an album that is Daddy Yankee and my sound through all the years. That is why it has impacted people so much, because he has all the styles that have known me, ”he highlighted.

“I wanted to touch all those bases that have given influence to our genre”, abounded Daddy Yankee, who accepted that despite the fact that he released his last album, he still has recorded songs, while in August he prepares to finish his next world tour.