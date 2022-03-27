Although his fans are going to miss him a lot and the reggaeton scene is not going to be the same without his hymns, everything seems to indicate that daddy yankee (45) Days of great tranquility and rest await him once he retires from music, as he recently announced. And, what is more important, his anthems like “Gasolina” (classic) or “Que tire pa’lante” will remain for posterity.

And it is that the artist born in Puerto Rico has a luxurious and exclusive mansion located in his native country, and there are no doubts that daddy yankee he will take advantage of the rest of his days to rest and enjoy after more than 20 years of a successful life, but also hectic and marked by tours and recordings.

How is the luxurious mansion of Daddy Yankee in Puerto Rico

singer and producer daddy yankee, considered by many as the “King of Reggaeton” and one of the first icons of this genre to give worldwide visibility to that music, has his mansion in an exclusive area of ​​Luquillo, Puerto Rico. Proud of his native land, the singer has included in the decoration of his house -in charge of the select designer, Fernando Rodríguez- different characteristic elements that make up the Puerto Rican identity and also his memorable musical career.

Daddy Yankee: this is the exclusive mansion in which the singer will enjoy his retirement. Source: Terra Archive.

In addition, the house -which will serve as a retirement home for daddy yankee– it has a large number of bedrooms, dining room, living room, a lobby and games, television and trophy rooms. The kitchen, meanwhile, is spacious, open and has a central island. While outside, there is a large green landscape, a terrace, a swimming pool, a spa room and even a volleyball court.

daddy yankee He has countless awards in his career. In 2006, “Time” magazine included him in the list of the most influential people in the world, similar to what CNN did by including him in 2009 among the “Most Important and Influential Hispanics in the World.” Since the beginning he has sold more than 30 million records and his most famous was “Barrio Chino”.