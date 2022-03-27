Daddy Yankee: this is the exclusive mansion in which the singer will enjoy his retirement

James 3 mins ago

Although his fans are going to miss him a lot and the reggaeton scene is not going to be the same without his hymns, everything seems to indicate that daddy yankee (45) Days of great tranquility and rest await him once he retires from music, as he recently announced. And, what is more important, his anthems like “Gasolina” (classic) or “Que tire pa’lante” will remain for posterity.

And it is that the artist born in Puerto Rico has a luxurious and exclusive mansion located in his native country, and there are no doubts that daddy yankee he will take advantage of the rest of his days to rest and enjoy after more than 20 years of a successful life, but also hectic and marked by tours and recordings.

