Daddy Yankee went on a ‘chinchorreo’ for Puerto Rico

reggaeton daddy yankee He surprised everyone he encountered this afternoon, while “squirting” through the center of the island. The singer is in Puerto Rico, while promoting his new album “Legendaddy”which premiered last Thursday on all digital platforms.

In a video posted on the account Pineapple Recordsbe seen Raymond Ayala Rodriguez driving a Can-Am vehicle on a highway in the interior of the island, while with a big smile, he thanked the public for their support. “Tell me family. Thanks for the support. I dont believe it”, expressed the famous singer, while the song “Champion” from his new album was heard in the background. “We are in Puerto Rico chinchorreando. Legendaddy. Thank you very much for the support, family. After 32 years of experience, that they want me like that, I don’t believe it. Kisses and hugs for everyone, from Puerto Rico. The real jerk. Tell me”.

The album “Legendaddy” is made up of 19 songs and with collaborations from Puerto Rican urban artists such as badbunny, Raww Alexander and Mike Towersas well as the Panamanian sech and the Cuban-American pitbulland the interpreters Natti Natasha and Becky Gamong others.

“Now reggaeton has the world at its feet. I dreamed of this. I had this vision in my mind since I was a child, that the rhythm was cultural and a lifestyle”, said Daddy Yankee, self-styled as “The maximum leader” of reggaeton in an interview with EFE. “I met so many obstacles in life, which was what motivated me for so many doors that were closed to me. I was always a kid who never gave up, I always went forward, with the button always on ‘drive’ (forward) ”, he maintained.

Last Sunday, March 20, the Puerto Rican revolutionized social networks after publishing a video in which he announced the new album, a new concert tour and his retirement from music once the concerts ended at the end of this year.

“This race, which has been a marathon, I finally see the finish line. Now, I am going to enjoy with all of you what you have given me, what you have given me, ”said the 45-year-old artist in a three-minute video posted on his social networks. “I leave with the greatest thanks, my audience, my colleagues, all producers, radio, press, television, digital platforms and you, who have been with me from the ‘underground’, from the roots, from the beginning of the reggaeton”abounded in the video.