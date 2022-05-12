Daddy Yankee will announce today his farewell from Puerto Rico

It still seems that it is hard for him to say or believe it, it will also happen to his fans worldwide, but it is a reality that Daddy Yankee is already on his way to his farewell concert tour and Puerto Rico cannot be left out. It was here that he began and, it seems, will end his story on stage.

The award-winning artist in the urban genre anticipates this morning that today, at 1:00 PM, he will announce his farewell concert.

“I never thought about it, but today I make it official”, establishes the message with a short video posted on his Instagram account.

Last March, this pioneer of reggaeton surprised the public with the official announcement of his retirement from music.

“Today I formally announce my retirement from music by giving you my best production and my best concert tour. I’m going to say goodbye celebrating these 32 years of experience with this collector’s item, entitled ‘Legendaddy’. I’m going to give you all the styles that have defined me in one album. ‘Legendaddy’ is fighting, it’s partying, it’s war, romance … ”, said the interpreter then in a three-minute video and in which he appears sitting on a surface with the Puerto Rican flag.

The album “Legendaddy” becomes a collector’s item that within hours of its release had achieved millionaire figures of reproductions on the different digital music platforms.

At the moment the tour “The last trip around the world” has confirmed around 80 dates between the United States, Canada, Central and South America.