Daddy Yankee will culminate his world tour at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in Puerto Rico

Although the urban exponent daddy yankee He never thought that the time would come to say goodbye to the land where he was born and forged a musical career that led him to be recognized worldwide, it was his turn to do so.

Today, at 1:00 in the afternoon, as previously announced, the self-styled “best of all time”, disclosed through his Instagram platform that his latest concert tour, called “The last lap”, will culminate at the Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan, with the arrival of the Three Wise Men.

To announce that he is saying goodbye to his island forever, pretending to be a fourth wise man and on a goat, Raymond Ayala, the artist’s first name, appeared in caricature form on his way to the stadium. Tickets for the function of the January 6, 2023 will go on sale on Tuesday, May 17 at 10:00 am through its platform www.daddyyankee.com.

According to a press release issued 30 years ago, on January 6, 1993, Daddy Yankee was “reborn” after surviving a shootout in the neighborhood where he grew up, which is why he chose that special date to say goodbye to your island.

Produced by Raphy Pina, responsible for his shows in Puerto Rico and the farewell tour, it was announced that it will be a legendary event, as has been the career of the artist who has defined the urban genre. Similarly, the concert will be a family event (for all ages) and will have many attractions that will be announced later. It was also noted that his world tour is already “sold out” before it starts this summer.

After announcing his official retirement last March and releasing his new album “Legendaddy”, which he cataloged as “his best production” and a “collector’s piece” with which he celebrates his 32-year career, he took the opportunity to promote his last concert tour, called “The last return”, with presentations in 41 cities in four months.

Although he did announce that it would begin on August 10 in Portland, Oregon, and that it would end on December 21 in Miami, Puerto Rico was not on the list of countries, so his fans were waiting for the moment when the long-awaited event was made. ad.

The album “Legendaddy” has 19 songs and collaborations with Puerto Rican urban artists such as Bad Bunny, Rauw Alejandro and Myke Towers, as well as Panamanian Sech and Cuban-American Pitbull, and performers Natti Natasha and Becky G.

The author and performer of “La Gasolina” is considered one of the singers who put reggaeton on the world scene, with his music he has made millions dance and now that he announced his retirement accompanied by a world tour we remember why he is one of the singers that many love.