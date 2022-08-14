Daddy Yankee will receive the “legend” distinction at the Hispanic Heritage Award, one of the largest awards for Latinos in the US.

Marysabel E. Huston-Crespo

(CNN Spanish) – Daddy Yankee is not only “Legendaddy” on his new album, he will also have a “legend” distinction within the Hispanic community in the United States.

The Hispanic Heritage Foundation, the Hispanic Heritage Foundation in English, announced Thursday that the reggaeton icon will receive the decoration of legend at the 2022 Hispanic Heritage Awards.

According to the foundation, the award is one of the most important awards given to Latinos in the United States and is part of a program created by the White House to celebrate the contributions of Hispanics in the country.

Daddy Yankee, legend level

The organization said that for them Daddy Yankee is a legend for being a pioneer in a musical genre that has conquered the world, as well as the service he has provided to his native Puerto Rico through his foundation, Daddy’s House.

“The Hispanic Heritage Foundation is delighted to honor Daddy Yankee with the Leyenda Award, which is so well deserved for pioneering a form of music that has impacted the world. We are also honoring his service to our community through his work with the founding of him Daddy’s House and working with organizations that support those in need in Puerto Rico and beyond,” said José Antonio Tijerino, President and CEO. of the foundation.

Daddy Yankee is one of the pioneers of reggaeton. In 1995 he released his debut album, “No Mercy”, but it wasn’t until 2004 that with “Barrio Fino” he conquered the world. Hits such as “Gasolina” and “Lo que pasa, pasa” are released from this album, two songs that became emblematic of Puerto Rican and world reggaeton.

“As a culture maker, revolutionary, change agent and innovator, Daddy Yankee has consistently inspired, impacted and influenced generations of creators. Undisputed icon, he remains one of the most influential artists of all time, bringing reggaeton to the world for the first time. Latin music and culture would not look, sound or feel the same without him,” added Tijerino.

The awards ceremony will be broadcast on September 30 through the American channel PBS.

Other Latino legends within the United States

Daddy Yankee joins a list of Latin artists who are already legendary for their mark on the country’s culture. In its more than three decades, the foundation has awarded the legend award to personalities such as:

Rita Moreno Celia Cruz Tito Puente Gloria Estefan Sonia Sotomayor, Judge of the Supreme Court of the United States Martin Sheen Ricky Martin Rubén Blades Fania All-Stars José Feliciano Los Tigres del Norte Anthony Quinn Juanes Diego Luna Juan Luis Guerra Carlos Santana Linda Ronstadt Bad Bunny Ivy Queen Zoe Saldana, Resident Selena Gomez, among others.

(Credit: JC Olivera/Getty Images)

“Legendaddy”, the goodbye of Daddy Yankee

Daddy Yankee announced his retirement from music in March. He did so through a video posted on social media of him explaining why he decides to turn off the microphone after more than three decades in the industry.

“This race, which has been a marathon, finally sees the finish line. Now I am going to enjoy with all of you what you have given me, what you have given me. People say that I made this genre worldwide, but it was you who gave me the key to open the doors to make this genre the biggest in the world,” said Yankee.

As a farewell, he released the album “Legendaddy”, with which he tops the list of Latin albums of the year of the Recording Industry Association of the United States, the RIAA for its acronym in English.

According to the RIAA in July, the production “Legendaddy” exceeds one billion reproductions on streaming platforms and was the first multi-platinum certified album of the year by the association.

#LEGENDADDY is Platinum-certified AND the only Platinum album released & certified in 2022 so far! 💿 🥂 Congrats @daddy_yankee� @Cartelrecordsdy @RepublicRecords pic.twitter.com/F26CU2QjzB — RIAA (@RIAA) June 10, 2022

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.