Daddy Yankee will say goodbye from the Hiram Bithorn Stadium

The Hiram Bithorn stadium in San Juan is the setting chosen by the reggaeton star daddy yankee for his farewell concert in Puerto Rico, as announced by himself this Friday through social networks.

The date that will seal his retirement from music before the public saw him grow in the urban genre is January 6, 2023. 30 years ago, on January 6, 1993, Daddy Yankee was reborn after surviving a shooting in the neighborhood where he grew up, that is why he chose that special date to say goodbye to his island.

“He says goodbye to his Island forever,” continues the advertisement, in which he appears mounted on a goat followed by the image of the Three Wise Men, since the concert coincides with that Christmas celebration.

Tickets for this important date of the tour called “The Last Tour of the World” will be on sale starting Tuesday, May 17 at www.daddyyankee.com and at Ticketera.

Producer Raphy Pina, who awaits his sentencing hearing, will be in charge of the production of the event, as established in the announcement. It is also anticipated that it will be a family event, suitable for all ages, “and it will have many attractions that will be announced later.”

Daddy Yankee formalized the announcement of his retirement from the music industry last March through an emotional video in which he reviewed what it has meant for him to become a reference within the rhythm that he has grown since the release of the album. “Fine neighborhood” in 2004, container of the hit “Gasolina”.

“Today I formally announce my retirement from music by giving you my best production and my best concert tour. I’m going to say goodbye celebrating these 32 years of experience with this collector’s item, entitled ‘Legendaddy’. I’m going to give you all the styles that have defined me in one album. ‘Legendaddy’ is fighting, it’s partying, it’s war, romance…”, he said then in a three-minute video, in which he appeared sitting on a surface with the Puerto Rican flag.

The album “Legendaddy” became a collector’s item since its release, as it was his last album. Each of the songs and the production in general achieved millions of reproductions on the different digital music platforms within hours of its release.

The production debuted as the #1 Latin album worldwide, according to data from the press release. In addition, it reached the #1 position on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart, making it her fifth consecutive #1 debut on that list. It also entered the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200 chart at #8, marking its highest position on that chart.

At the moment the tour “La Última Vuelta al Mundo” has sold around 80 dates between the United States, Canada, Central and South America. In Mexico, for example, it will have eight concerts throughout the country, in Los Angeles another five, and in the cities of Miami and Orlando, three respectively.

The Hiram Bithorn stadium can reach an estimated capacity of 35,000 people, between the arena and the box, according to the experience of Bad Bunny’s concert in the same place last December.