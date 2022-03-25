Daddy Yankee’s song revives “tiradera” with Don Omar

One of the 19 songs that make up the last album of Daddy Yankee’s artistic career, “Lengendaddy”, has caused controversy on social networks, because there are verses in the song “El abuser del abuser”, which according to users revives the ” rivalry” between The Big Boss and Don Omar.

More than 10 years have passed since both exponents of the urban genre dedicated “a few letters”seeking to clarify “who is better than who” in the world of reggaeton.

With the song “Yo no me dejo”, released in 2012, William Landrón Rivera, Don Omar’s first name, at 0:47 and repeatedly were specially written for Yankee.

“I won’t let myself go, I’m already a big asshole, look in my mirror to see if you see the reflection of some old man”Don Omar said.

Now, different fans of that musical genre assure that “the abuser of the abuser” is the response of the “Big Boss”, as Yankee is also known, specifically the fragment that shines at minute 1:31.

“Old man, apply your own advice, that I do not reflect myself in the mirror of any asshole”Daddy Yankee sang.

Many users of the Twitter social network have turned the topic into a trend and a large number of users assure that if the Puerto Rican had to take so many years to respond, he only makes one thing clear: “who won the tiradera was Don Omar.”

However, on Instagram who takes the throne is Yankee, as many users commented on the pages that have highlighted the fact that Daddy Yankee “will always be the best, above Don Omar.”