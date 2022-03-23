Daddy Yankee’s wife dedicates an emotional message to him after announcing his retirement from music

Reggaeton’s wife, Daddy Yankee, Mireddys Gonzalezdedicated an emotional message to the artist after this yesterday he announced his retirement from music after 30 years on stage.

“Today I have mixed feelings, I am HAPPY and SAD!!!! It is ironic that on a day like today, March 20, when we celebrate our 27th wedding anniversary, I hear you tell the WORLD that you are retiring from MUSIC, which has been your passion for the last three decades,” González wrote alongside the “Big Boss” video. ” announcing his retirement.

“Soon it’s your turn to say goodbye to the stage, you’ve enjoyed Daddy Yankee for so long but now it’s Raymond Ayala’s turn to enjoy what he has built. Sometimes endings are the beginning of great things. You managed to enlarge our family with all the FANS around the world who supported you from start to finish, they were, are and will be part of our lives FOREVER; They have never failed you and have always been loyal to you. Know you FANS that you are also part of history, ”continued his writing.

Daddy Yankee announces his official retirement from music

In his message he also took the opportunity to congratulate the interpreter of “What happened, happened”, on the 27th wedding anniversary.

“My husband, I LOVE YOU and CONGRATULATIONS because although many times the road was HARD, YOU stayed on the road, so much so that today you FINALLY SEE THE GOAL. HAPPY ANNIVERSARY. THANK GOD FOR ALLOWING US TO GET HERE, ”he finished by saying.

Daddy Yankee amazed the world on Sunday afternoon by officially announcing his retirement from the music industry through an emotional video on his website www.daddyyankee.com. He also announced the dates of his farewell tour, called “The last return” and his latest album “Legendaddy”.

“Today I formally announce my retirement from music by giving you my best production and my best concert tour. I’m going to say goodbye celebrating these 32 years of experience with this collector’s item, entitled ‘Legendaddy’. I’m going to give you all the styles that have defined me in one album. ‘Legendaddy’ is a fight, it’s a party, it’s war, romance … ”, said the urban interpreter in the video of about three minutes and in which he appears sitting on a surface with the Puerto Rican flag.

“I leave with the greatest thanks to my audience, to my colleagues, to all the producers, radio, press, television, digital platforms and to you, especially you, who have been there from the underground, from the roots, from the beginning of reggaeton. Thanks to the whole world family for inspiring me so much in my life”, mentioned the interpreter of hits like “Gasolina”, “Rompe” and “What happened, happened”.

“Legendaddy”, Daddy Yankee’s first album in 10 years, will go on sale this Thursday, March 24, at 8:00 pm through all digital platforms.

“La Última Vuelta World Tour” will kick off on August 10, 2022 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Promoted by Cardenas Marketing Network and Raphy Pina, MR Sold Out, the five-month tour will represent one of the most important and outstanding shows in the United States and Latin America that the public will witness to date.