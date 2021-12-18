Daddy’s Home 2 / On Italia 1 the film with Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg

Daddy’s Home 2 will be broadcast today, 18 December 2021, on Italy 1 starting from 21.20. It is a 2017 comedy released by 20th Century Fox and produced by Gary Sanchez Productions, Paramount Pictures, Red Granite Pictures. Directed by Sean Anders: in 11 years of career he has directed 10 films, his latest works are: Instant family, Daddy’s Home, How to kill the boss 2. The main actors are: Mark Wahlberg, in his 28-year career he has interpreted 48 films, in 2007 he obtained an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor for The Departed Good and Evil.

The Italian job / Su Rete 4 the film with Seth Benjamin Green (1 July 2020)

His life is made up of ups and downs, as a teenager he used drugs, was arrested for several racially motivated assaults, then joined a hip-hop band and won platinum with the single. Good Vibrations. In 1994 she appears on the big screen next to Danny De Vito in Mezzo professor among the marine takes off in 1997 playing a porn part in Boogie Nights The consecration he obtained in 2006 with the film by Martin Scorsese The Departed. Will Ferrell is the other protagonist, in his 24-year career he has starred in 36 films. His latest works are Downhill, Eurovision Song Contest the story of Fire Saga and Holmes & Watson. The cast also features Mel Gibson who plays Mr. Mayron who is Dusty’s dad and John Lithgow who plays Mr. Whitaker who is Brad’s dad.

Transformers 4 The era of extinction / Streaming of the film on Italy 1 with Jack Reynor

Daddy’s Home 2, the plot: a perfect Christmas for the family

In Daddy’s Home 2 Dusty and Brad return to the scene che in 2015 with their hilarious story they grossed the comedy Daddy’s Home $ 240 million worldwide. In the sequel the two protagonists are put to the test, in fact they decide to join forces to spend a perfect Christmas with their children, but the program is compromised by the unexpected presence of Dusty and Brad who will throw the vacation into total chaos. The comedy collides with two different generations and two different ways of winning the affection of children. Daddy’s Home 2 picks up where it left off. In the first chapter we witnessed the controversies between Dusty and Brad who almost competed for who was the best dad by putting the other in the bad light. Now we find them in the guise of two complementary fathers: the loving and affectionate dad and the listless natural dad, but unlike the previous story, they now get along in love and harmony: they are present on alternate days in the lives of their children, when instead in the past they fought for their love. All good things are bound to end, and balance is lost when grandparents from the extended family show up at the door to cause havoc during the holiday season. This time, Brad’s father (John Lithgow) and Dusty’s (Mel Gibson) are contending for the children’s affection. Will the newcomers be able to rekindle the competition between the two original dads?

All the money in the world, Rai 1 / Dariusz Wolski’s splendid photography conquers

Video, the movie trailer

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED