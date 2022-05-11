Dad’s week-long ‘hangover’ headache turned out to be an inoperable brain tumor

ads

A man who thought he was struggling with a “hangover” headache was later diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor.

Mark Brandish initially laughed off the headache as a sign he couldn’t “handle his gin” anymore, but his condition rapidly deteriorated after he first complained of a headache in April 2021.

In early June, doctors discovered the 52-year-old had glioblastoma, the disease from which The Wanted singer Tom Parker died earlier this year aged 33.

Mark’s wife, Felicity, said the diagnosis also followed unusual personality changes, reports North Wales Live.

She said: “Literally a month before his diagnosis, Mark was running up a really steep local hill and telling me he was about as fit as a 22-year-old by his watch.

Mark Brandish and his wife Felicity, pictured, have been avid runners for years (Image: Felicity Brandish) Read More Related Articles Read More Related Articles

“He’s always been pretty active, so it’s amazing that in the span of a month he’s gone downhill so quickly.

“It started with a headache on a Saturday in April. We both laughed when he was a bit fat and couldn’t handle his gin anymore. He still had the headache that lasted all the following week ».

Mark, from Flintshire in North Wales, hoped the problem would be fixed in time. He even suggested that he might be suffering from a migraine when he went to get his covid-19 vaccination, until more worrying signs began to appear.

Friends Jamie and Kelly Mapp-Jones will join the team to help Mark Brandish complete the Chester Half Marathon (Image: Kelly Mapp-Jones)

For more amazing stories from the Daily Star, be sure to sign up for one of our newsletters here.

The mother of three said her concerns grew because her husband would sometimes stop speaking in the middle of a sentence. After calling the doctors, she went with Mark to the emergency room, where a CT scan revealed a tumor.

In the months that followed, Mark underwent a course of radiation therapy and is currently receiving chemotherapy.

The family now wants to help fund research to find a cure for this disease, which Felicity says “takes people from us too soon.”

Felicity and a team of friends and supporters will push Mark in his wheelchair along the 13-mile Chester Half Marathon course to raise money.

Read more related articles Read more related articles

ads