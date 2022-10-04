Daemyra, Jonerys and ‘cool’ incest

The House of the Dragon has achieved, for the moment, something unheard of in the history of television if we leave soap operas aside, we skip the also incestuous and promiscuous I Claudiusand, of course, if we do not include the prequel to Game of Thrones inside the sack of soap operas and not in that of quality tv. Viewers not only celebrated the relationship between Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington), better known from now on as Aegon Targaryen, in Game of Thrones, even knowing the aunt-nephew blood connection, but, now, they applaud in The House of the Dragon the relationship between Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and Rhaneyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy and Milly Alcock), uncle and niece, respectively, incestuous from the start. If you consider that Daemon and Rhaenyra are the grandparents of Daenerys and Jon-Aegon, it has even more merit. Anyway there is incest and incest in the created universe of George RR Martin: the crudeness of the books in family relationships is tempered in the television series by the changes of age. If you think that in the books, Rhaenyra gives birth to Daemon’s first child at the age of 16, the thing is not so shippable, for inventing a term and kicking the dictionary. We are now going to analyze the two relationships in detail, baptized by fans of the series as Daemyra (Daemon and Rhaenyra) and Jonerys (Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen), in an exercise in Shipping (that Anglo-Saxon term with which the desire for two characters to be together in a fiction is expressed) digital, but first we want to solve the question of unconditional support for these fictional couples. The key, it turns out, is in Return to the futurebelieve it or not and in that delicate moment in which Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) is in the car with his mother, Lorraine Baines (Lea Thompson).

Marvin Berry and the Starlighters are playing lively in the high school gym. Marty and Lorraine arrive at the dance. Marty stops the car and her mother, unaware of her coquettish identity, ruffles her mid-length hair and smiles, wheedling, and looks at him with what can only be called desire. It’s when Marty tells him that: “is it okay for us to park?”. And she replies, “well, Marty, I’m almost 18 now, it’s not like she hasn’t parked before…”. Marty couldn’t be more overwhelmed: “What?” “Marty, you’re really nervous. Is something wrong?” There the Spanish translation loses the intention of the original dialogue: “is there something wrong?”. Marty says no. She takes advantage of that moment of tension to give a tonic to a restorative that has all the earmarks of being sarsaparilla. Marty suggests that she not drink, for what she may experience in the future, and he, too, takes a long drink from her bottle, which is not without its eroticism. Then, seeing her mother smoking her, she chokes on the liquid element and spits it out. “But do you also smoke?” she says. And at that moment the relationship becomes more real: “You look like my mother,” she says. This last exchange brings them much closer to any couple from anywhere in the universe than any eroticism with or without light involved. We didn’t bring up the scene for no reason. It is that Ryan Condall, the showrunner of the series, has brought it up to explain the reasons for universal support for the particular incest of the long-haired Targaryens.

“It’s amazing what a great performance can do to make people accept things about a character. [La relación entre Daemon y Rhaenyra en La Casa del Dragón] is quite taboo even when it comes to Game of Thrones, even for the Targaryens, because they are different generations. But it’s amazing what a great performance can do to make people accept things about a character. That’s to the credit of Matt and Milly, and Matt and Emmabecause they will see that they also have a complex relationship”, Ryan Condall has told. “I have seen again Return to the future: Marty is going to the prom with his mom and you’re kind of freaked out when you see what’s going on, but you’re also like, Hey! These are two good looking people, are they going to kiss tonight?! I guess people are okay with that, or the original series did legwork to normalize Targaryen mating rituals so we don’t have to worry about that now.” of forgetting in that scene of a blockbuster film (which Disney refused to produce at the time for that very reason) that Marty and Lorraine are mother and son, why wouldn’t he forget that Daemon and Rhaenyra are aunt and niece in a series of post-pandemic compulsive consumption television, anxious as we are for happy endings (although later there won’t be any)? They are the #powercouple of the series and how they want to sell them to us like the good guys in the movie… Which leads us to Daenerys and Jon When the couple of Game of Thrones consume their love on a boat unaware of their relationship and after seven seasons, fans want a happy story. That was the peak of universal support for this relationship, which waned as the series led to the empress and her madness.

To also understand how the public has come to normalize incest, keep in mind that it is consensual incest between adults.. And also that there are powerful feelings behind it. Rhaenyra is in love with her uncle and vice versa. Yes, there is the whole power racket, but there is something else. That first scene in which Matt Smith puts the necklace on Alcock’s character is sensual and is also a metaphor for what is to come: he is tying her up, he is claiming her (we are not going to go into the macho tropes now). , nor in how Princess Rhaenyra may have been pushed into this relationship after her uncle’s exercise of power when he takes her to the brothel and fools around with her). Jon and Daenerys are adults, aside from the fact that they don’t know their love is incestuous until it’s too late, and Daemon respects his niece (something that, ahem, he doesn’t even do in the story). the rogue prince not even in the novel fire and blood), and do not consummate their passion until she enters adulthood. The relationship between Daemon and Rhaenyra, however, is not the same as that of Daenerys and Jon Snow. They have always known that they are family. And that has not been an impediment. Daemon Targaryen’s impotence in the brothel is the result of their age difference. No more no less. This has been recognized by the showrunners of the series in case someone had any doubts. TLDR? Television = prevailing morality. Books = creative freedom.

The series has been busy raising the age of Rhaenyra (and, yes, Alicent Queen Emily Carey, in the bed of King Viserys, Paddy Considine). In Martin’s texts, Princess Rhaenyra is a minor (regardless of what the series posits as normal at a certain age, you have to think about how a viewer receives it in the 21st century, with 21st century values). In the novel and the story, it is Daemon, of legal age, according to our parameters, who teaches Rhaenyra what sex is, teaching her all kinds of tricks to provoke and receive pleasure, but without deflowering her, reserving her, for Ser Criston Cole, who rejects her in the book and there is no value, just the opposite of the HBO Max series. In the series there is a latent desire, but Daemon respects his niece even after she is married and she is also the one who takes the step. In the books Daemon is even more daring when it comes to asking his brother for his niece’s hand. Especially when Cole rejects her and falls into the hands of Harwin Strong (yes, the book is different and she kills the Bearded Vulture early).

In the case of The House of the Dragon it is clear that Game of Thrones it laid the foundation for what could be expected from the Targaryen family and that has smoothed the ground. And as the series is developing, they want to show us Rhaenyra as the rightful heir (which she is, hey) and Daemon as the one who should have been the rightful heir. As also, as the turn with the character of Laenor Velaryon has shown, at the moment, they are not so bad (they want to show us the queen Alicent Hightower as the bad one, just like her father, the hand of the King), the acceptance it is easier. And in the background it should have been more complicated than in Game of Thrones. Because Game of Thrones he had it easier to sell us incest. Because there was a good incest and a bad incest. The bad guy, you guessed it, came in the form of Lannicest (note the bad drool of the term, Lannicest, not Jaisei), the binomial Jaime and Cersei Lannister and her three children. Daenerys and Jon had it easier to like them.

In the case of Game of Thrones Daenerys, regardless of what she ended up doing, and Jon Snow were clearly seen from the beginning as the ‘good guys’ of the series, as the couple that had to be cheered on and on whom the viewers could project their desires and aspirations. And this projection was before we knew of their blood relationship. And when we found out, she didn’t care. However, in the case of Daemon and Rhaenyra, we have a niece and an uncle lusting after each other from minute 1 of the series. The Targaryens, in Martin’s books, have always been a friendly race to mix blood, but not out of love, but because of the belief that this way they strengthened their power. Well, for that and in many cases to save political headaches. Be that as it may, The House of the Dragoneven more than Game of Thrones, has managed to make incest seem cool to us and that the wedding in episode 7, with its blood rites, seems like something out of a rom-com. A little dark, but rom-com, after all.