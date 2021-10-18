News

Dafne Keen is still in contact with Hugh Jackman after shooting Logan

Actress Dafne Keen has revealed that she is still in contact with Australian star Hugh Jackman after shooting Logan together.

Dafne Keen revealed that he is still in contact with Hugh Jackman after filming Logan together, the film with which the Australian star said goodbye to the world of the X-Men.
The very young actress is now the protagonist of the series These dark materials and in an interview she talked about the importance of the Wolverine interpreter in her life.

Speaking with the magazine Looper, Dafne Keen said: “I actually texted Hugh Jackman a few days ago, we talked for a while“.
The X-23 interpreter in Logan – The Wolverine added: “We are still in touch and he is a very important presence and person in my life“.

Before the shooting of the comic book inspired film Marvel, Dafne Keen and Hugh Jackman worked extensively to prepare in the best possible way for the shooting of the film and the Australian actor seems to have taken on a role as mentor for his colleague.

X-23 could possibly appear in Deadpool 3 and the character’s interpreter admitted: “I hope so 100%. I’m trying not to fool myself in case it doesn’t, but I really hope so because I loved playing Laura. He has a very special place in my heart and is an incredible character. The whole situation regarding Deadpool 3 made me really happy because obviously when Disney bought Fox, I feared that they would no longer be making child-friendly movies, but then giving Deadpool the green light is a great sign that this will happen instead.“.

The actress also talked about her future: “In my future there is acting. But I don’t think that’s the only thing I’ll do. I want to try other things like directing, writing and design. I do not know. Definitely not the production. I really admire producers, but producing a film is different from being a producer. I wouldn’t be able to be a producer: too much organization, too many numbers. Too. I couldn’t do it. But I would definitely like to move into the other sectors“.


