‘Daggers in the back 2’ announces its official title from the hand of Rian Johnson, who explains his inspiration

Detective Benoit Blanc will return to action with a new case to solve in ‘Daggers in the back 2’, which will have its premiere this year. With a renewed cast and Daniel Craig once again at the helm of the plot, the show is guaranteed. Rian Johnson, its director and screenwriter, has revealed its official title along with a small teaser on his Twitter. The sequel to the Oscar-nominated ‘Knives in the Back’ will be called ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’.

Benoit Blanc’s next case, the follow up to Knives Out, is called GLASS ONION. pic.twitter.com/6Zo0g1VX11 ? Ryan Johnson (@rianjohnson) June 13, 2022

In the teaser published by Johnson, there are no images of the film, but an animation with the official title of the film, a mention of its director and the names of the new cast of actors (whom we already saw in a preview) who will give life to the characters (or, rather, suspects) of the new Benoit Blanc mystery (Daniel Craig). These are Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr, Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista, accompanied, obviously, by Craig.

The first film also brought together a charismatic cast made up of Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Christopher Plummer, Toni Collette, Ethan Hawke, Don Johnson, Kate Hudson, Michael Shannon, Katherine Langford and LaKeith Stanfield. The plot revolved around the strange death of novelist Harlan Thrombey (Plummer), a mystery worthy of the enigmatic detective Benoit Blanc.

The essence of the mystery

Director had talked also about the influence that Agatha Christie’s novels have had on her work. “One thing I love about Agatha Christie is that she never failed to move creatively forward. I think there’s a misperception that her books use the same formula over and over again, but fans know the opposite is true”says the director. “It wasn’t just about the settings or the killing methods, but it was constantly expanding the genre conceptually. Under the umbrella of whodunits, he wrote espionage thrillers, proto-slasher horrors, serial killer plots, gothic romances, psychological character studies, glamorous travelogues.”

Johnson explains how this constant expansion of the genre that he attributes to Christie has served as the inspiration for ‘Daggers in the Back’ and the upcoming ‘Glass Onion’, making each have “its own tone, ambition, raison d’être… And (ta dah) title”.

‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ It will be released on Netflix and in theaters later this year, around Christmas time. On the other hand, let’s remember that there is also a third installment confirmed, so this will not be the last mystery of Benoit Blanc.