‘Dahmer’ and other series to meet murderers who will take away your sleep – TV series news

The Netflix series about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer with Evan Peters has been a worldwide success.

DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story It has been a resounding success on Netflix. Ryan Murphy’s series about the infamous Milwaukee serial killer starring Evan Peters has created a lot of conversation regarding this case that rocked the entire United States between 1978 and 1991.

For this reason, we’ve rounded up another four killer series that will keep you up at night and they will make you rethink humanity. We always talk about real cases that have been fictionalized, since there are several true crime documentary series that you should have already seen as The Staircase or The Jinx.

We leave you below the list of series about murderers that you cannot miss:

Evan Peters plays the infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer who killed 15 boys and men using cannibalism, necrophilia and mutilation between 1978 and 1991. The series tells his story from the perspective of the killer and how the police released him after arresting him harmless, thus allowing him to continue his killing spree for several years.3

Where to see it: Netflix

The Act

Emmy winner for best supporting actress for the role of Patricia Arquette, The Act tells the story of the death of Dee Dee Blanchard, a mother who convinced those around her that her daughter, Gypsy Blanchard, suffered from multiple illnesses when in fact she was healthy. She was found with stab wounds soon after and it was discovered to be her own daughter Gypsy.

Where to see it: StarzPlay

The snake

The story of The snake follows con artist and murderer Charles Sobhraj who was posing as a jewelry salesman. Along with his girlfriend Marie-Andrée Leclerce, he was dedicated to killing several young Western travelers in South Asia during the 1970s. Thanks to the passports he stole from his victims, he managed to escape from the police by traveling through Thailand, Nepal and India.

Where to see it: Netflix

Candy



Disney+



Jessica Biel puts herself in the shoes of the murderer Candy Montgomery, the same one who hacked to death her friend Betty Gore, a first-class teacher with whom she hit it off from the first minute. Both went to the Methodist Church of Lucas, in which there was no day in which they were absent. Until one day she decides to kill her.

Where to see it: Disney+

des

David Tennant puts himself in the shoes in des of serial killer and necrophiliac Dennis Nilsen, Once he killed his victim, he bathed her, the beast, and lived with the corpse for months. He managed to murder 15 young men between 1978 and 1983.

Where to see it: StarzPlay

