‘Dahmer’ continues to set records for Netflix

The success of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, the Netflix television series created by Ryan Murphy, does not stop, breaking record after record. The series starring Evan Peters as the ‘Milwaukee Cannibal’, serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, is one of the most watched in history on the streaming platform.

The series had already risen to number two in the Top 10 English Streaming Series of All Time, but now another record has been announced. Also, Dahmer has broken the record for House of the Dragonanother great series of the moment.

Variety reports that the latest Nielsen viewership report includes data for the show’s first week of programming. Dahmer premiered with more than 3.7 billion streaming minutes in the period between September 19 and 25, becoming the number 1 streaming program in that period, but also the tenth most watched program in a single week of the history.

According to data, Dahmer it was watched for more than 824 million hours in its first 25 days in the Netflix library; only the fourth season of stranger things was seen more than Dahmer.

In addition to Evan Peters, the series’ cast also includes Richard Jenkins, Molly Ringwald, Michael Learned and Niecy Nash.

